Fresh claims have sparked security concerns in the UK after reports suggested that a Chinese tracking device has been discovered in the British Prime Minister’s official car. Lawmakers in the UK were recently told that a Chinese tracking device had been stumbled upon inside the PM’s car. Reports say that the device was hidden inside a sealed vehicle component that had been imported from China. The issue first came into light in 2023 after a security inspection which triggered concerns that China might be spying on senior government officials.

How China Tracked UK Prime Minister For Years After Installing Secret Device on His Car

The device which has been found in the UK Prime Minister’s car believed to be able to communicate with others over mobile networks. Though it is still not clear which prime ministers Bory Johnson, Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, have been targeted.

Charles Parton from think tank the Council on Geostrategy told the Commons Business and Trade Committee that “’The prime minister’s car in 2022 was emanating data to China through the cellular module.”

Due to the concerns, security officials have since dismantled vehicles that have been used by ministers and diplomats to look for tracking devices. According to reports, Electronic vehicle parts have been installed with SIM cards just before they are sent to manufacturers as sealed units. The data collected in the device is then pushed back to state-owned suppliers in China.

According to reports, the part of the car containing the locating device for spying had been installed by the vehicle manufacturers.

When the bug was found, Beijing denied the allegations by describing them as “groundless and sheer rumour.” The statement said, “We are firmly opposed to political manipulation of normal economic and trade co-operation or any smear on Chinese enterprises.”

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