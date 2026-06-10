UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Result Pdf, Qualifying Criteria and Civil Services Mains Schedule

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests cleveland ai BCCI Centre of Excellence business news mamata banerjee Rajasthan BSTC Box Office Collection Day 20 Mukesh Ambani Afghanistan news ATF bjp bharathi raja department of justice donald trump anti-immigration protests
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Result Pdf, Qualifying Criteria and Civil Services Mains Schedule

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Result Pdf, Qualifying Criteria and Civil Services Mains Schedule

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon announce the CSE Preliminary Result 2026.

UPSC Prelims Result 2026
UPSC Prelims Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 14:03 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon announce the CSE Preliminary Result 2026 briefly on its official website. A large number of candidates who appeared for the examination on May 24 are hoping to get the result, which will decide their eligibility for the next round of the country’s ultimate recruitment examination.

Even though the commission has not officially announced the date and time for the result declaration, candidates are following the trend of the past for this purpose. The result of the civil services examination prelims will be posted online in PDF format. The first sign that it appeared is the announcement which will have the roll numbers of the candidates who qualified for the CSE Main Examination 2026. The UPSC Main Examination will be held from August 21, 2026.

When will UPSC Prelims Result 2026 be announced

There is no official notification from UPSC regarding the date of result declaration. But pertaining to the date of result announcement from previous years, a lot of candidates are expecting the result to be declared in the next few days.

You Might Be Interested In

The commission generally releases the Result Pending Examination within a week after the exam. The result was announced 17 days after the Preliminary exam in 2025 and candidates were notified of the results in 15 days in 2024 and 2022.

Although dates are subject to change, the current waiting period is in accordance with UPSC’s historically announced trend or pattern. Candidates must be wary of following only UPSC’s official notification rather than what they see on the network.

How to view the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026

The result shall also be posted on the official UPSC websites. Candidates can navigate through these portals and downloads the result PDF from the “Written Results” tab.

The document will contain the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Civil Services Main Examination. The candidates should keep the admit cards and roll numbers in the hand before checking the result to verify the eligibility quickly.

There are a large numbers of candidates who will navigate through the result portals to download the result immediately after the announcement, which may cause. a temporary delay or a slowdown in browsing the website.

What will the result PDF of UPSC Prelims contain

Unlike other exams, UPSC doesn’t publish the scorecards with the result of the Preliminary Exam; rather, it publishes a PDF with the roll numbers of successful candidates. The publication may also contain crucial directions with respect to the next stage of the selection process, the deadline for their detailed application form, and other important directions related to the exam.

Make sure to read the entire notification carefully after downloading the result PDF because you wouldn’t want to miss any deadline.

How is Prelims qualification for UPSC decided

The Civil Services Preliminary Exam comprises of two papers: General Studies Paper I and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT).

Qualification is finalized on the basis of candidates’ performance in General Studies Paper I, CSAT, however, is qualifying. Candidates must score at least 33 percent marks in order to be eligible for the examination.

The final cut-off is however, different every year as it depends on various factors such as the number of vacancies, difficulty level of the test and performance of candidates.

What happens after the UPSC Prelims Result 2026

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will become eligible to appear in Civil Services Main Exam 2026, which is scheduled to start on Aug 21. The main examination is the second stage of selection, having a pivotal role in selection of candidates for the personality test and final merit list. Aspirants who are awaiting the result should keep going with their preparation for the Mains examination and should keep themselves posted with official UPSC developments regarding the announcement of result. 

Also Read: CTET September 2026 Registration Window Closes Soon on ctet.nic.in: Check Application Fee, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Date and Steps to Apply

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Result Pdf, Qualifying Criteria and Civil Services Mains Schedule
Tags: upscUPSC Civil Services PrelimsUPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026UPSC CSE Result 2026UPSC Prelims Result 2026

RELATED News

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Central Forces May Be Deployed Alongside Air Force To Strengthen Question Paper Security

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 Expected Shortly at predeledraj2026.com: Check Scorecard Download Steps, Rank Details And Counselling Process

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Official Websites, Marksheet Download Steps and Re-Evaluation Details

UPSC NDA II, CDS II 2026 Application Deadline Extended: Check Eligibility, Vacancies And Exam Details

CUET-UG 2026 Answer Key OUT

LATEST NEWS

Realme P4R 5G Launched In India At Rs 18,999

Giorgia Meloni Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving PM Amid Social Media Rift Rumours

What Are 5 Ancient Hindu Temples With Unmatched Brilliance

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Result Pdf, Qualifying Criteria and Civil Services Mains Schedule

CMR Green Tech Shares Jump 43% On Debut, Slip 8% Later: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Chennai Power Cut: Affected Areas, Timings, Restoration Details

Gujarat Bomb Threat: CM Office, AMC HQ, RSS Office Receive Email, Triggers Security Alert

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 6 To Debut Soon

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 10.06.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No 90K 78859

PM Narendra Modi to Unveil Historic Big Bash League 2026-27 Opener in Chennai During Sydney Visit: Report

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Result Pdf, Qualifying Criteria and Civil Services Mains Schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Result Pdf, Qualifying Criteria and Civil Services Mains Schedule

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Result Pdf, Qualifying Criteria and Civil Services Mains Schedule
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Result Pdf, Qualifying Criteria and Civil Services Mains Schedule
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Result Pdf, Qualifying Criteria and Civil Services Mains Schedule
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Result Pdf, Qualifying Criteria and Civil Services Mains Schedule

QUICK LINKS