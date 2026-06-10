UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Anytime Soon at upsc.gov.in: Check Result Pdf, Qualifying Criteria and Civil Services Mains Schedule

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon announce the CSE Preliminary Result 2026 briefly on its official website. A large number of candidates who appeared for the examination on May 24 are hoping to get the result, which will decide their eligibility for the next round of the country’s ultimate recruitment examination.

Even though the commission has not officially announced the date and time for the result declaration, candidates are following the trend of the past for this purpose. The result of the civil services examination prelims will be posted online in PDF format. The first sign that it appeared is the announcement which will have the roll numbers of the candidates who qualified for the CSE Main Examination 2026. The UPSC Main Examination will be held from August 21, 2026.

When will UPSC Prelims Result 2026 be announced

There is no official notification from UPSC regarding the date of result declaration. But pertaining to the date of result announcement from previous years, a lot of candidates are expecting the result to be declared in the next few days.

The commission generally releases the Result Pending Examination within a week after the exam. The result was announced 17 days after the Preliminary exam in 2025 and candidates were notified of the results in 15 days in 2024 and 2022.

Although dates are subject to change, the current waiting period is in accordance with UPSC’s historically announced trend or pattern. Candidates must be wary of following only UPSC’s official notification rather than what they see on the network.

How to view the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026

The result shall also be posted on the official UPSC websites. Candidates can navigate through these portals and downloads the result PDF from the “Written Results” tab.

The document will contain the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Civil Services Main Examination. The candidates should keep the admit cards and roll numbers in the hand before checking the result to verify the eligibility quickly.

There are a large numbers of candidates who will navigate through the result portals to download the result immediately after the announcement, which may cause. a temporary delay or a slowdown in browsing the website.

What will the result PDF of UPSC Prelims contain

Unlike other exams, UPSC doesn’t publish the scorecards with the result of the Preliminary Exam; rather, it publishes a PDF with the roll numbers of successful candidates. The publication may also contain crucial directions with respect to the next stage of the selection process, the deadline for their detailed application form, and other important directions related to the exam.

Make sure to read the entire notification carefully after downloading the result PDF because you wouldn’t want to miss any deadline.

How is Prelims qualification for UPSC decided

The Civil Services Preliminary Exam comprises of two papers: General Studies Paper I and the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT).

Qualification is finalized on the basis of candidates’ performance in General Studies Paper I, CSAT, however, is qualifying. Candidates must score at least 33 percent marks in order to be eligible for the examination.

The final cut-off is however, different every year as it depends on various factors such as the number of vacancies, difficulty level of the test and performance of candidates.

What happens after the UPSC Prelims Result 2026

Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will become eligible to appear in Civil Services Main Exam 2026, which is scheduled to start on Aug 21. The main examination is the second stage of selection, having a pivotal role in selection of candidates for the personality test and final merit list. Aspirants who are awaiting the result should keep going with their preparation for the Mains examination and should keep themselves posted with official UPSC developments regarding the announcement of result.

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