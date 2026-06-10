UPSC GK Quiz: Who Undertook the World’s Longest Hunger Strike for 16 Years? Know the Answer and Its Historical Significance

Competitive exams are a part of the syllabus in most UPSC Civil Services, State PSCs, SSC and many other government recruitment tests. During the question session, questions on personalities of modern Indian history and events of importance have always been a hot topic. One of the best marketed questions is the world’s longest hunger strike that occurred a decade ago and continued till about 16 years later. The answer to this UPSC General Knowledge Q&A is Irom Sharmila (Iron Lady of Manipur). She led one of the longest hunger strike in the world.

Who is the longest hunger strike

Irom Sharmila was a prominent person associated with one of the longest hunger strikes ever recorded. This action began on 5 November 2000, when Irom Sharmila began her standoff fast, and ended on 9 August 2016 after living continuously in protest, hunger and strife for 16 years.

The strike was that she started in response to the killing of civilians in Manipur in the Malom Massacre. Soon after, it turned into a movement against changes to security-related laws in the region. Irom Sharmila had become a symbol for those engaged in peaceful protest and civil disobedience.

Why did she take the hunger strike

The main objective of Sharmila’s fast was to demand the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), a law that gives special powers to the Armed Forces in certain areas marked as disturbed areas.

She was of the opinion that the Act created a human rights nightmare and demanded its repeal in Manipur. Her protest was supported by civil society groups, human rights activists and people across India and abroad. Throughout the years it has become one of the most visible non-violent movements that stemmed from democratic protest in India today.

How did she manage to fast 16 years

Because authorities considered her refusal to eat as a way to endanger her own life, Sharmila was repeatedly imprisoned and was force-fed through a tube through her nose under medical supervision.

This was all arranged in such a way that she could continue a fight for years. For most of the time she was locked in a jail or was staying in a hospital, but she kept insisting on her demand to not eat food voluntarily. Her determination attracted worldwide attention and sparked vigorous debate over governance, security and human rights matters.

Irom Sharmila ended her fast on-when

On August 9, 2016, after nearly 16 years of hunger strike, Irom Sharmila ended her fast. She declared her intention to seek change through democratic and political avenues.

Following the end of her protest, she emerged into the public domain and tried to be an effective and active voice on the issues that pertain to her home state through electoral politics and social engagement. The subject is, although closed as far as the hunger strike is concerned, still very relevant and discussed on academic, political, and policy forums.

Why is this subject relevant for UPSC preparation

Questions on prominent personalities, social movements, human rights issues and episodes in the recent history of India surface frequently for UPSC and other competitive exams.

Irom Sharmila’s hunger strike for 16 years combined issues of non-violent resistance, constitutional rights, democracy, governance and contemporary Indian politics. The UPSC aspirants for Prelims, Mains and interviews need to be acquainted with such landmark episodes and their historical context. They help in understanding better the question and also in having an overview of the evolution of the institutions of democracy and popular movements in India.

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