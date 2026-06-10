What Is Khargosh Janta Party Launched By Elvish Yadav? YouTuber Says ‘Hum Karwadenge Paper Leak’ While Mocking Cockroach Janta Party

ELVISH YADAV LAUNCHES NEW PARTY: Elvish Yadav couldn’t resist poking fun at the Cockroach Janta Party’s Jantar Mantar rally about the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. He plastered social media with posters for his own “Rabbit People’s Party,” joking about handing out free carrots and leaking exam papers. While two million-plus students took NEET on May 3, the whole thing blew up when, less than two weeks later, over 100 questions matched a leaked paper connected to Rajasthan. That sparked a CBI investigation, several arrests, and a re-exam scheduled for June 21.

Elvish Yadav mocks Cockroach Janta Party

People started making KJP merch; fans praised Elvish’s sharp humour, but a lot of folks felt the punchlines crossed a line, given that the scandal’s been linked to suicides. You can feel the frustration simmering, so many young people fed up with exam chaos and joblessness.

Now, Elvish calls himself “founder president.” The YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 champ launched the Khargosh Janta Party on X, rallying his followers to Jantar Mantar and promising free carrots. His tongue-in-cheek three-point manifesto? Free speech, middle-class empowerment, and national pride.

I don’t argue with Cockroach Janta Party members anymore. Pest control works better than debates. — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 10, 2026

Support Khargosh Janta Party. Hum karwadenge tumhe jo paper chahiye usko leak https://t.co/oGVKCNwfBo — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) June 10, 2026

But the KJP didn’t just pop up randomly. It’s actually the right-wing internet’s response to the Cockroach Janta Party — a sort of viral joke protest that caught on last May after the Chief Justice of India compared young people to cockroaches. Digital strategist Abhijeet Dipke flipped that insult, turning “cockroach” into a protest badge. Suddenly, the CJP was everywhere, drawing in Gen Z activists.

Elvish loves hopping onto a trend when he sees one. So, he picked the rabbit as his party’s mascot and made free carrots his rallying cry. It’s part parody, part protest, and definitely all about going viral.

How did the Internet react to Elvish Yadav’s new move?

One student asked Elvish Yadav to speak about the NEET paper leak issue. This moron said that if you support him, he would get any exam paper leaked for you. He is openly promoting corruption. Doesn’t he know how many families suffered because of the NEET paper leak? Doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/gXU8wefnnw — Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0 (@DrNimoYadav) June 10, 2026

Elvish Yadav 🤡 • Posts on NEET Paper Leaks 0

• Posts on Students who died by suic!de 0

• CBSE Issue 0 But he is doing what he does best -Backch*di🔥 Beware GenZs- He is a Scammer. https://t.co/Oyia4fK8qm — Arpit Sharma (@iArpitSpeaks) June 10, 2026

Who is Elvish Yadav?

Elvish Yadav is an Indian social media sensation and YouTuber who is well known for his comedic content and real-life vlogs. Born on 14th September 1997 in Gurugram, Haryana, Elvish has become famous through the relatable videos containing humor related to the Haryanvi culture. Elvish created history in 2023 by being the first wildcard winner of the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT 2. Elvish is extremely popular across various social media channels and he is also engaged in various philanthropic work through his charity work. But sometimes Elvish has been in news because of some controversies.

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