6 Hindu Temples That Science Still Can’t Explain—The Mysteries Will Leave You Stunned

India is home to thousands of old temples, most of them admired not only for their spiritual significance, but also for their unbelievable architecture and mysterious details. Over the years, a bunch of Hindu shrines have turned into steady fascination, because of events and effects that keep puzzling scientists , historians and archaeologists. From pillars that seem like they are floating to strange sounds with no clear cause, and even engineering that looks impossible, these sacred places come wrapped in stories, legends, and still a lot of questions nobody has cleanly answered.

Here are six Hindu temples that many people think science still cannot fully justify or explain

Veerabhadra Temple, Andhra Pradesh – The Mystery of the Hanging Pillar

In Lepakshi, you’ll find the Veerabhadra Temple, and it’s well known for one of India’s bigger architectural question marks—a hanging pillar that never really gives in and touches the ground. Within the temple’s set of about 70 pillars, there’s one that looks like it is just suspended in the air, with a small gap sitting under it, almost like it’s hovering.

A lot of visitors try the usual trick, they slide a thin cloth, or even a small piece of paper, underneath the pillar to see the effect for themselves. Researchers , engineers and other experts have taken a serious look at the whole structure, but the precise method they used, those centuries back, to shape it and keep it balanced, is still not explained.

Jwala Ji Temple, Himachal Pradesh – The Eternal Flame

Jwala Ji Temple is one of those most unique shrines in India, mostly because it does not keep a traditional idol inside. Devotees rather focus on natural blue flames, that keep coming out, nonstop, from cracks in the rock, like a constant ember.

People have said these flames have been burning for centuries, with no clear fuel nearby, and yet they keep going. Some researchers think natural gas deposits might be the cause but the real source, and why they last so long, is still being debated and it keeps pulling in both scholars and devotees, again and again.

Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Kerala – The Secret of Vault B

The famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram sort of caught worldwide attention when in 2011 some secret storage rooms, with breathtaking treasures were opened. Still though, one compartment, people call it Vault B, stays sealed, and that part never really got explained.

Temple traditions say that vault should not be opened, because it is guarded by divine powers or maybe higher forces, in any case nobody is really meant to touch it. What’s inside, and why they keep it shut, became this long lasting puzzle, which keeps feeding speculation again and again. That is why it’s now considered one of India’s most discussed temple mysteries.

Brihadeeswarar Temple, Tamil Nadu – The Giant Capstone Mystery

Built by Raja Raja Chola I more than 1,000 years ago, the Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur is kind of an architectural masterpiece. The temple’s towering vimana, tower like structure, is topped with a massive granite capstone it’s believed to weigh about 80 tonnes.

Historians still argue about how that gigantic stone got lifted and set right up there, at the peak, without any modern machinery. One line of thought says they used a long earthen ramp but, the exact way it was put together is still not really clear, not fully sure.

Kamakhya Temple, Assam – The Mysterious Annual Phenomenon

The Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati is one of those most sacred Shakti Peethas in India, you know. But unlike many other temples it does not really have the usual carved idol sitting inside. Devotees instead worship a natural rock formation, like directly there.

Every year, during the Ambubachi Mela, people believe that the underground spring within the sanctum somehow changes to a reddish shade for a few days. This is taken as a sign, of the yearly menstrual cycle of Goddess Kamakhya. Now, there are different explanations and beliefs around what exactly happens, yet even so the whole thing keeps pulling in curiosity from both devotees and researchers, again and again.

Also Read: Why Lord Brahma Has Only One Temple in India: The Fascinating Legend Behind Pushkar’s Sacred Shrine