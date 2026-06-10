IND vs AFG ODIs: Rohit Sharma Arrives in Dharamshala After Fitness Clearance Ahead of Afghanistan Series— WATCH Viral Video

IND vs AFG: Former national skipper Rohit Sharma has officially recovered in time from a hamstring scare and is ready to don the national colours. Veteran opening maestro has arrived in Chandigarh on June 10, to directly join the national fold ahead of the high-stakes three-match ODI series opener against Afghanistan scheduled for June 13, 2026.

His grand arrival has already set social media ablaze with a tantalising 30-second video clip. The viral footage, shot in a characteristically shaky, fan-style recording, shows a prominent delegation navigating a sleek, modern architectural building flanked by tall pillars and tight security personnel. Rohit himself is at the very epicentre of the buzz, looking totally relaxed and sharp in a casual black polo shirt, dark sunglasses and walking with ease, not showing a trace of any physical discomfort.

The Mullanpur Blueprint and a New Dressing Room Dynamic

The inclusion of Rohit, though, continues to be paramount even as young batting sensation Shubman Gill has been given the formal leadership duties to captain the contingent throughout this crucial 50-over assignment. The legendary opener was fast-tracked into the squad for a highly-tactical, intense preparatory camp set up in the Mullanpur area to iron out any wrinkles ahead of next year’s 50-over World Cup.

Reports suggest that Rohit’s presence in Chandigarh is an important stabilising factor in the dressing room, given recent whispers of administrative friction and structural changes under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Chasing Historical Milestones

The forthcoming bilateral assignment besides being the lynchpin of the top-order batting unit also provides a golden opportunity for “The Hitman” to create a couple of long-standing international milestones.

First, Rohit is right on the absolute precipice of entering a higher echelon of run-scoring greatness. He is only three runs away from overtaking the historic career tally of 11,579 runs set by South African great Jacques Kallis, a feat that will comfortably put him in the eighth position on the all-time list of highest run-scorers in One Day International history. And his famed elite slip-cordon fielding is also on the cusp of a statistical reward. Rohit needs just two more catches to officially overtake New Zealand icon Martin Guptill’s tally of out-field catches in the 50-over format.

And as India prepares to prepare its big baseline formulas for the coming global tournament, the sight of a fully fit Rohit, chasing milestones, walking out on to the Chandigarh turf to dictate terms will surely remain the summer’s leading storyline.