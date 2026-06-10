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Home > India News > Godzilla El Nino India Impact: Why Weather Experts Fear Weak Monsoon Across Large Parts Of Country

Godzilla El Nino India Impact: Why Weather Experts Fear Weak Monsoon Across Large Parts Of Country

A possible "Godzilla El Nino" could weaken India's 2026 monsoon, raising concerns over lower rainfall, crop output, water supplies and food prices.

Godzilla El Nino impact on India's monsoon (Image: AI-generated)
Godzilla El Nino impact on India's monsoon (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-06-10 17:31 IST

Godzilla El Nino India Impact: India’s 2026 monsoon season is under close watch as developing El Nino conditions over the Pacific Ocean raise fears of lower rainfall across several parts of the country. Weather experts say the evolving climate pattern could weaken monsoon activity, triggering concerns over crop production, food inflation, water availability and overall economic growth. The possible Godzilla El Nino India Impact is emerging as one of the biggest weather stories of the year because millions of farmers and large sections of the economy depend on a healthy monsoon.

As per reports, while predictions continue to be fine-tuned, climate model predictions point to below-normal rainfall in many areas. If this happens, then the Godzilla El Nino India Impact will play a vital role in determining agricultural production and availability of water resources. Weather experts continue to monitor the oceanic and atmospheric conditions for any signs during the monsoon period.

Extreme Pacific warming event raises fears about seasonal rains

The term “Godzilla El Nino” refers to a very severe El Nino event. The term gained popularity during one of the biggest El Nino occurrences recorded between 2015 and 2016. During El-Nino, the sea surface temperatures in Pacific Ocean rise above normal levels.

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While the warming occurs thousands of kilometers from India, its effects reach far and wide. As per reports, experts claim that El Nino alters atmospheric circulation patterns and rain distribution across various parts of the world. It is for this reason that experts are monitoring the Godzilla El Nino India Impact closely.

How altered wind patterns may affect India’s monsoon

According to reports, the El Nino effect primarily affects the Indian monsoon through the effects of altered wind circulation patterns. In normal years, moist air from the Indian Ocean blows into the country and brings rains to sustain agricultural activity and fill up the water reserves. However, in El Nino years, such winds become weaker, leading to lower levels of rainfall.

Several major weak monsoon years have been linked to El Nino conditions. The monsoons of 2002, 2009 and 2015 are among the most commonly cited examples. These past events are now being used as reference points while assessing the possible Godzilla El Nino India Impact in 2026. However, meteorologists stress that no two El Nino events are exactly the same.

Regions likely to remain under watch as forecasts continue evolving

As per reports, based on new climate models, low precipitation is expected in the 2026 Indian monsoon season. According to predictions, if they come true, 2026 will be India’s worst monsoon since 2015. Meanwhile, weather analysts note that the seasonal forecast may still shift, depending on the changing water temperatures and climate conditions.

Possible states with significant deficit include Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha. The ultimate effect of the Godzilla El Nino India Impact will depend on the monsoon behavior during the months ahead. Scientists are also investigating the possible role of climate change in intensifying El Nino occurrences. In light of the ongoing warming of sea water, future Godzilla El Nino India Impact events may be characterized by more pronounced alternations of long droughts and torrential rains.

Also Read: El Nino 2026 Impact on India: IMD Warns of Weak Monsoon, Drought Risk, and Extreme Weather Conditions

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Godzilla El Nino India Impact: Why Weather Experts Fear Weak Monsoon Across Large Parts Of Country
Tags: El Ninoel nino india impactGodzilla El nino

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Godzilla El Nino India Impact: Why Weather Experts Fear Weak Monsoon Across Large Parts Of Country
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