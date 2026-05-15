El Nino 2026 Impact on India: IMD Warns of Weak Monsoon, Drought Risk, and Extreme Weather Conditions

El Niño 2026 Impact on India: The monsoon season in India is going to be tough in 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other climate agencies around the world are warning that El Niño conditions might happen this year.

The India Meteorological Department is saying this.

Experts think that El Niño will make the southwest monsoon weaker. This means India will get rain than usual. There is also a chance of drought. It will get really hot in many parts of the country.

The weather forecast says that India might get rain than usual for the first time in three years. This is a problem for farmers and, for people who need water. It will also affect the prices of things we buy.

El Niño 2026: What IMD Has Said About Monsoon Outlook in India

The weather people think that the rain in India will be less than usual during the months of June to September. They say it will be ninety-two percent of the usual amount of rain that we get. The main reason for this is that something called El Niño is happening over the Pacific Ocean.

The people who watch the weather, including the World Meteorological Organization, are saying that El Niño is likely to get stronger between May and July 2026. Some people are even talking about a strong El Niño event that could happen later in the year. This could make the hot weather worse. We could get even less rain.

Even though the monsoon rain is supposed to come to Kerala around May 26 the experts are saying that just because it comes early does not mean we will get a lot of rain all over the country. The monsoon rain is still important. People are watching to see what will happen with the El Niño and the monsoon rain.

How El Niño Affects India’s Monsoon: Rainfall Deficit and Weather Changes

The El Niño is a thing that happens with the weather. It is because the water in the Pacific Ocean gets warmer. This warming of the water changes the way the air moves around. The El Niño often makes the winds that bring rain to South Asia very weak. When the El Niño happens India usually gets rain than usual. The El Niño has happened times before and it always brings drought to India. The El Niño is very bad, for India because it makes the rain come little.

During El Niño years, India usually experiences:

Reduced monsoon rainfall

Delayed or uneven rainfall distribution

Longer dry spells between rains

Stronger and longer heatwaves

Warmer nights and rising temperatures

The Indian Meteorological Department has already said that the summer months will be really hot, in the central and north western parts of India. We will have days when the heat is too much to bear. If this thing called El Niño gets even stronger the Indian Meteorological Department says that the hot weather may stay for a long time. The hot summer months will be very hard to deal with if El Niño keeps getting stronger.

States Likely to Be Most Affected by Weak Monsoon and Drought Risk

Experts believe rain-dependent and semi-arid regions may face the biggest challenges if rainfall remains below normal. States likely to face higher drought risk include:

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

North Interior Karnataka is a place that the scientists at the Indian Meteorological Department have already said will have a time with farming. This is because the rain is coming late and there are periods without any rain.

The people in charge in Maharashtra are also telling everyone to be careful with water. They are worried that if it does not rain much as usual the water levels in the dams will be lower later, in the year.

Impact of El Niño on Agriculture, Water Supply, and Economy

A weak monsoon can significantly impact India’s agriculture sector, which depends heavily on seasonal rainfall. The monsoon provides nearly 70% of India’s annual rainfall and supports crops such as rice, cotton, soybean, pulses and sugarcane.

Experts warn that below-normal rainfall may lead to:

Lower crop production

Reduced farmer incomes

Water shortages in rural and urban areas

Lower hydropower generation

Rising food prices and inflation

Increased imports of edible oils and grains

The rural economy in India is going to face some problems. This is because the farms, in India are not producing much food as they should be. Also people who live in villages and small towns are not buying many things as they used to. Indias rural economy, including Indias economy is likely to be affected by this.

Analysts think that some businesses will have a time. These businesses include the people who make things that we use the companies that make tractors and the people who make fertilizers for Indias rural economy. If the weather does not get better and the monsoon remains weak then these businesses, including the people who make things that we use the companies that make tractors and the people who make fertilizers for Indias rural economy will feel the impact.

El Niño vs Normal Monsoon: What to Expect in 2026 Based on Past Trends

In a year when monsoon is normal India gets the right amount of rainfall that helps with farming and fills up water reservoirs, which is good for the economy.. When there is an El Niño the rainfall often does not come at the right time and some states do not get enough.

This happened before in 1997-98 and 2015-16 when El Niño was very strong. It caused big droughts and crop losses and heatwaves in many parts of Asia.

For the year 2026 the people who predict the weather say that it is more likely than usual that India will not get rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department says that there is a 35 percent chance that the rainfall will be very low which is much higher than what it is.

At the time the experts say that how the monsoon performs can still depend on other things like what is happening in the Indian Ocean and the weather, in different parts of the country. Some scientists think that the way El Niño affects the monsoon is getting more complicated because of climate change and the way the oceans are changing and this is affecting the monsoon and the El Niño events.

India Prepares for Weather Uncertainty in 2026

The weather is not looking good because of the monsoon conditions that might come. So the government and the people who predict the weather are trying to get ready. The Indian Meteorological Department has started using computers to help predict the weather. This will help farmers and local people in charge make decisions when the weather changes.

Farmers are being told to plant crops that can survive without water. They should also find ways to save water and get ready for times when it does not rain much as it should. What happens with the monsoon depends on what El Niño does in the few months.. For now it looks like India might have a very hot and dry year in 2026. The monsoon is very important. India needs to get ready, for it. The weather will be more challenging. That is why the government and farmers need to be prepared for the monsoon.

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