Mumbai Horror in Goregaon: Man Invites Wife’s Suspected Lover Home for Drinks, Then Brutally Slits His Throat in Front of Her Over Alleged Extramarital Affair

A bad thing happened in Mumbai Goregaon area. A man who is 48 years old asked the man his wife was supposed to be in love with to come to his house to drink. Then he killed this man in front of his wife. The police say the man who did this is Bhimraj Omprakash Sharma. He thought the other man, Vikas Ashok Bhusare was in love with his wife. This all happened in the Aarey Colony area. The three of them drank alcohol together. Then something bad. They started fighting. The police say Sharma got very angry and attacked Bhusare with a knife. He even cut Bhusare throat. This is a sad and scary story, about Mumbais Goregaon area and the man Bhimraj Omprakash Sharma.

Drinking Session Turns Deadly

Police officials said that Sharma had invited Bhusare to his home on Wednesday night even though there were problems, between them. During the drinking session Sharma allegedly told Bhusare to stay from his wife and not visit their home anymore.

The argument suddenly got worse. Sharma got very angry. He then attacked Bhusare with a knife. Bhusare got injuries to his throat and died right there in front of Sharmas wife.

Accused Arrested After Chase

Sharma committed a crime. Then he ran into the forest near Aarey Colony. The Mumbai Police started looking for him. They caught him about three hours later after they chased him. The people at Aarey Police Station said that they are treating this as a murder case and the police are still trying to find out more, about what Sharma did. The police are still investigating Sharma and the crime he committed.

Affair Suspicion and Previous Complaints

The police found out that Sharma thought Bhusare was seeing his wife behind his back. The people looking into this also said that Bhusare had been in trouble before for bothering the woman and he kept on meeting her even after Sharma told him to stay from her. Sharma was really upset, about Bhusare seeing his wife.