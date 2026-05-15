IPL 2026, WATCH: Tilak Varma Wins Hearts With Iconic “45” Tribute to Rohit Sharma | PBKS vs MI

The 2026 Indian Premier League kept fans on the edge of their seats again on Thursday, May 14. This time, the Mumbai Indians pulled off a six-wicket win against the Punjab Kings at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Tilak Varma was the star of the night as he dug in for a gutsy, unbeaten 75 to guide Mumbai’s chase, but honestly, it was what he did after that that made the biggest splash online. Cameras caught Tilak sending a special finger gesture toward the Mumbai dugout, and the clip exploded on social media. At first, some fans thought he was taking a jab at the opposition. But the real story? Tilak was giving a heartfelt nod to Rohit Sharma, the team’s veteran, which led to a surge of emotion after the match. The moment felt genuine and showed just how much these players mean to each other.

The “45” Celebration For Rohit Sharma – IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI

Right after smashing the winning boundary in that tough 200-run chase, the young left-hander burst with joy and turned straight to the dressing room. He held up four fingers on one hand and five on the other, making forty-five, the number everyone knows belongs to former captain Rohit Sharma. It was his way of dedicating the knock to the legendary opener. Then came an even bigger moment: Rohit noticed the tribute and walked right onto the field to give the youngster a heartfelt hug.

Videos and photos of the emotional exchange instantly popped up all over social media, with people admiring the respect and tight bond between the two stars. This genuine moment of team spirit quickly drowned out any previous talks or rumours of negativity between franchises.

Tilak Varma Rocks Dharamshala With Brilliant Unbeaten 75

Tilak Varma didn’t just give us that unforgettable celebration after the match; he played one of the best T20 innings you’ll see, especially under pressure. The guests were in trouble early, losing key wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Rohit while chasing a huge total of 201. But Tilak just stayed cool. He read the situation perfectly, took control in the middle overs, and picked up the pace at exactly the right time.

He finished not out with 75 runs from only 33 balls, smashing six boundaries and sending six massive sixes soaring into the night. His partnership with Will Jacks really sealed the deal, guiding the team home with a ball to spare. That performance didn’t just earn him Player of the Match, but it handed the Kings their fifth loss in a row this tournament.

Also Read – IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI: Akash Ambani Gets Angry Over Punjab Kings Fans During Selfie Session – WATCH