Who Is Padma Jaiswal? Senior IAS Officer Removed Over Corruption Charges Dating Back To 2007

The Centre has removed senior IAS officer Padma Jaiswal from service after a prolonged corruption probe over her service in Arunachal Pradesh almost 20 years ago. Jaiswal was an officer of the 2003 batch of the Administrative Reforms Department of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi before he was taken on board. After obtaining final approval from the President of India , the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) reportedly secured the decision.

What Are The Charges Against Padma Jaiswal?

The charges against Jaiswal were during 2007-08, when she was posted as Deputy Commissioner, West Kameng district, in Arunachal Pradesh. The reports say the complaints allege that she abused her official powers and mishandled government funds. A chargesheet was issued in 2009 and disciplinary proceedings undertaken under Rule 8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules. The inquiry discovered financial irregularities and violation of conduct rules expected of IAS officers, officials said.

In February 2008, locals filed a complaint, regarding the misusing of her office and embezzling government funds ,after which she was suspended in April of the following year. Yet the suspension got lifted in October 2010.

What Did Padma Jaiswal Say?

‘There were no such developments that I know of and I don’t know of any order of dismissal being issued’, she said while speaking to The Indian Express. There were legal challenges along the case’s many years. Previously, the MHA faced criticism from the Central Administrative Tribunal for conducting proceedings against the cadre officers of AGMUT. In April 2026, however, the Delhi High Court ruled otherwise and gave the disciplinary process the go ahead. After the court’s order, the MHA has finished its investigation and reportedly got the Union Public Service Commission and Central Vigilance Commission’s opinion for the major penalty of removal from service.

Previous Offices Of Padma Jaiswal

During her 23 year long career, Padma Jaiswal has held various key positions in Delhi, Puducherry, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh. The inquiry also reportedly investigated a number of allegations of public funds misuse and assets acquisitions via relatives. The case has been the cause for a lot of discussion since the disciplinary action in this case has been taken against a senior IAS officer, which is rare. The government’s decision is in line with its thrust for accountability and zero tolerance of corruption in the higher bureaucracy, officials say.

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