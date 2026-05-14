Did Diljit Dosanjh Give Up Indian Citizenship? What Indian Law Says About Dual Nationality As Singer’s US Citizenship Sparks New Row

DILJIT DOSANJH CITIZENSHIP ROW: Days after the concert row, it looks like Diljit Dosanjh has again courted a new controversy. A new shocking report has revealed that the renowned singer might not be an Indian citizen and might have got a US citizenship in the United States in 2022. As per a publication, Diljit has been travelling using his US passport since September, and he uses an e-visa for travelling to India. The actor’s previous Indian passport was reportedly issued in Mumbai in 2018, and a previous one was issued in Zambia.

Is Diljit Dosanjh no longer an Indian citizen?

The singer’s wife, Sandeep Kaur, was being quoted as saying that he is a US citizen, and at the time of his acquisition of American citizenship, the singer-actor had provided his five-bedroom bungalow in California as his address.

The report coincides with the days following when retired IAS officers in Punjab, defence officials and professionals stepped out in public to urge Dosanjh to join politics and become a leader in the state. The singer, however, declined the call with a small message on X, “Kadey v nahi. Mera kaam entertainment karna [Never. My work is entertaining.]”

What does Indian law say about dual nationality?

As per Indian law, foreign nationals coming to India for citizenship should fulfill the residency requirement as per the Citizenship Act, which includes residing in India for a certain period before their application.

Indian legislation explicitly prohibits double citizenship or dual nationality. As per Article 9 of the Constitution and Section 9 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, if an Indian national obtains citizenship of any other country, then he will be deemed to have renounced his Indian citizenship and must surrender his Indian passport forthwith.

It is not possible to hold both Indian citizenship and citizenship of any other country, although one can opt for the Overseas Citizenship of India Card.

When Diljit Dosanjh said ‘Main Punjab Hoon’

Diljit Dosanjh has always stood out as one of the biggest Indian-origin stars out there. People across India love him, and his whole image is wrapped up in Punjabi pride. He’s even turned “Main Hoon Punjab” into his personal motto, every fan knows those words. Still, he’s never come out and said he’s dropped his Indian citizenship or picked up a US passport.

Where was Diljit Dosanjh born?

Diljit Dosanjh was born on 6th January, 1984, in the village named Dosanjh Kalan in the Phillaur tehsil of Jalandhar district of Punjab State in India. He is a member of the Jat Sikh community born to Balbir Singh, a Punjabi Roadways employee, and his wife, Sandeep Kaur.

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