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Home > Sports News > PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 58 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 58 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IPL 2026 PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians in match no. 58 at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Check fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report, and top captain and vice-captain picks for today’s PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 clash on NewsX.

Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 15:44 IST

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS) turn hosts as the Mumbai Indians (MI) travel to the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium. MI comes to this game on the back of multiple off-field controversies, including their skipper, Hardik Pandya. Meanwhile, PBKS have not had the best of a time as well. The players from the Shreyas Iyer-led unit have come into focus for reportedly gaining weight, skipping practice sessions, and roaming around with their partners. For the hosts, they would want to break their four-match losing streak as soon as possible, and facing a down-in-confidence MI might be the best team to face. 

PBKS vs MI Pitch Report

The pitch and conditions at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala will be under the scanner for the PBKS vs MI clash. With rain predicted in the city, the overhead conditions could play a bigger role than what the pitch offers at the venue. The HPCA Stadium has often been a paradise for the batters over the years. However, with overhead conditions being cloudy skies there could be some assistance to the fast bowlers. 

PBKS vs MI Head-to-Head Records

Category Punjab Kings (PBKS) Mumbai Indians (MI)
Matches Played 35 35
Won 18 17
Lost 17 18
No Result 0 0
Wins At HPCA Stadium 0 1
Last Five Matches 1 Win, 4 Losses 1 Win, 4 Losses

PBKS vs MI Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett/Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Arshdeep Singh 

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Mumbai Indians (MI): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah

PBKS vs MI Impact Players: PBKS will likely use Yuzvendra Chahal, while MI could continue with Ashwani Kumar as the impact player.

PBKS vs MI Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

  • Cooper Conolly: Among the two teams tonight, it is Cooper Conolly who has scored the most runs. The young Aussie batter has been pretty consistent and on a batter’s pitch should be a must-have player in PBKS vs MI Dteam11. 

  • Shreyas Iyer: In the last four games nothing has gone PBKS’s way, however, their skipper, Shreyas Iyer would be itching to have a huge impact with his batting. 

PBKS vs MI Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe picks: Shreyas Iyer could be a safe pick for captaincy while Marco Jansen for a vice-captain slot.

Risky picks: Priyansh Arya has been relatively quiet in the last few games and could be a risky pick for tonight’s captaincy pick. Ryan Rickelton has a poor form outside Wankhede Stadium but could change that tonight on a good batting pitch. 

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Prabhsimran Singh, Ryan Rickelton (VC)

Batters: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Cooper Connolly, Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir

All-rounders: Marco Jansen 

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Corbin Bosch, Allah Ghazanfar

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2026: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash from IPL 2026 at Star Sports channel. The PBKS vs MI clash can be live streamed on JioHotstar app.

Also Read: Dharamshala Weather Today for PBKS vs MI Match: IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at HPCA Stadium

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PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 58 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
Tags: hardik pandyaPBKS vs MIPBKS vs MI Dream11PBKS vs MI Dream11 PredictionPrabhsimran Singhshreyas iyersuryakumar yadav

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PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 58 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 58 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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