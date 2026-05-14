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Home > Business News > Adani Enterprises Skyrockets 8%: Block Deals, Big Bets & ₹15,000 Cr War Chest Fuel Rally; Is ₹2,700 Just The Beginning?

Adani Enterprises Skyrockets 8%: Block Deals, Big Bets & ₹15,000 Cr War Chest Fuel Rally; Is ₹2,700 Just The Beginning?

Adani Enterprises surged 8% to ₹2,700 on strong institutional buying, a major block deal, and fundraising plans, turning momentum into a powerful comeback narrative driven by expansion expectations.

Adani Enterprises share
Adani Enterprises share

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 14:46 IST

Adani Enterprises share: Adani Enterprises stock takes a ‘hold my chai’ market day. Adani Enterprises is having one of those “hold my chai” market days. The shares surged as high as 8% intraday, hitting a new 52-week high of ₹2,700 on the NSE. Heavy volumes and institutional buying turned the counter into a full-blown momentum magnet, with traders pouring in as if the rally had its own gravity. At ₹2,665–₹2,667 levels, the stock is already up more than 6% for the day, riding on buoyant sentiment, big-ticket deals, and aggressive infrastructure plays. In short, Adani Enterprises didn’t just move higher-it sprinted, paused briefly at records, and then asked for a higher ceiling.

Adani Enterprises share

Adani Enterprises share

What Is Putting Adani Enterprises share In Spotlight?

When Institutions Show Up, the Stock Starts Running- Blockbuster Block Deal

Heavy institutional participation turned Adani Enterprises into a volume party. The big players clearly said-it’s our turn. A sizeable block deal of about 60 lakh shares at ₹2,435.60 didn’t just show interest, it sent a clear message that serious money had returned to the room. The trade acted like jet fuel for an already heating rally, giving bullish market sentiment a strong lift. The comeback arc only adds to the drama: the stock has recovered almost 54% from its March 2026 lows, and what was once written off is now being chased. It now feels less like a recovery and more like a momentum sequel-just one nobody saw coming.

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Fundraising Plans: ₹15,000 Crore “War Chest” Loading…

Adani Enterprises is ready to play some serious money ball. Adani Enterprises is ready to play some serious money ball. The board has approved a plan to raise up to ₹15,000 crore by issuing securities, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on June 24, 2026. A big-money haul always creates a classic market debate-will it dilute value, or will it be used to chase big ambitions? The market is evidently favoring the latter. The company is not playing small; it’s clearly betting big on infrastructure, digital ecosystems, and new-age businesses. The fresh capital will, if approved, serve as a kind of “war chest” that will give Adani Enterprises the ammunition to head into its next big expansion spree and its next big growth chapter. 

Adani Enterprises Share Price Overview & Key Metrics 

Metric Value
Current Price ~₹2,665 – ₹2,667 (up ~6.6%)
52-Week Range ₹1,753 – ₹2,700
Market Capitalisation ~₹3.74 trillion
P/E Ratio 35.28
EPS ₹75.66

Adani Enterprises Share Price Q4 FY26 Performance Update

Parameter Details
Revenue Growth +20.3% YoY to ₹32,439.3 crore
Growth Drivers Infrastructure & utility segments
Net Profit/Loss Net loss of ₹220.7 crore vs profit last year

Adani Enterprises: From Recovery Story To Expansion Narrative

Adani Enterprises is clearly in one of those “blink and you’ll miss it” market runs. An 8% intraday climb to ₹2,700, coupled with heavy institutional buying and a blockbuster block deal, has turned the stock into a momentum magnet. But the bigger story isn’t just the rally-it’s the comeback, with the stock up almost 54% from March lows. Add to that the ₹15,000 crore fundraising “war chest,” and the narrative shifts from a recovery story to an expansion one. Sure, the numbers are volatile, but the market seems more enamoured of ambition than anxiety. For now, the stock isn’t just trending-it is loudly rewriting its growth story.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Can You Guess How Massive The Reliance Jio IPO really Is? Big Numbers, Bigger Buzz — India’s Biggest Listing Is Coming Soon….

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Adani Enterprises Skyrockets 8%: Block Deals, Big Bets & ₹15,000 Cr War Chest Fuel Rally; Is ₹2,700 Just The Beginning?
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Adani Enterprises Skyrockets 8%: Block Deals, Big Bets & ₹15,000 Cr War Chest Fuel Rally; Is ₹2,700 Just The Beginning?

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Adani Enterprises Skyrockets 8%: Block Deals, Big Bets & ₹15,000 Cr War Chest Fuel Rally; Is ₹2,700 Just The Beginning?

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Adani Enterprises Skyrockets 8%: Block Deals, Big Bets & ₹15,000 Cr War Chest Fuel Rally; Is ₹2,700 Just The Beginning?
Adani Enterprises Skyrockets 8%: Block Deals, Big Bets & ₹15,000 Cr War Chest Fuel Rally; Is ₹2,700 Just The Beginning?
Adani Enterprises Skyrockets 8%: Block Deals, Big Bets & ₹15,000 Cr War Chest Fuel Rally; Is ₹2,700 Just The Beginning?
Adani Enterprises Skyrockets 8%: Block Deals, Big Bets & ₹15,000 Cr War Chest Fuel Rally; Is ₹2,700 Just The Beginning?

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