Congress has finally announced the name of Kerala Chief Minister after a 15-day wait. VD Satheeshan will be the new Kerala CM after the recently-held elections. VD Satheeshan was the Leader of Opposition and had a grassroots-level connect as well.
VD Satheeshan Named Kerala CM after 15-day wait | What’s behind the big Congress move?
Congress has finally announced the name of Kerala Chief Minister after a 15-day wait. VD Satheeshan will be the new Kerala CM after the recently-held elections. VD Satheeshan was the Leader of Opposition and had a grassroots-level connect as well.
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