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Home > India News > VD Satheeshan Named Kerala CM after 15-day wait | What’s behind the big Congress move?

VD Satheeshan Named Kerala CM after 15-day wait | What’s behind the big Congress move?

Congress has finally announced the name of Kerala Chief Minister after a 15-day wait. VD Satheeshan will be the new Kerala CM after the recently-held elections. VD Satheeshan was the Leader of Opposition and had a grassroots-level connect as well.

VD Satheesan slams BJP for hypocrisy over Rahul Mamkootathil resignation demand. (Photo: ANI)
VD Satheesan slams BJP for hypocrisy over Rahul Mamkootathil resignation demand. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 12:07 IST

Congress has finally announced the name of Kerala Chief Minister after a 15-day wait. VD Satheeshan will be the new Kerala CM after the recently-held elections. VD Satheeshan was the Leader of Opposition and had a grassroots-level connect as well.

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VD Satheeshan Named Kerala CM after 15-day wait | What’s behind the big Congress move?
Tags: VD SatheeshanVD Satheeshan congressVD Satheeshan Kerala cm

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VD Satheeshan Named Kerala CM after 15-day wait | What’s behind the big Congress move?

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VD Satheeshan Named Kerala CM after 15-day wait | What’s behind the big Congress move?
VD Satheeshan Named Kerala CM after 15-day wait | What’s behind the big Congress move?
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