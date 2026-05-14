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Home > India News > Delhi Woman Gangraped in Moving Bus, Brings Back Chilling Nirbhaya Memories

Delhi Woman Gangraped in Moving Bus, Brings Back Chilling Nirbhaya Memories

A shocking gang rape case inside a sleeper bus in Delhi has sparked outrage across social media and revived memories of the Nirbhaya case. Police arrested the driver and conductor after the survivor alleged she was assaulted inside the bus in the Rani Bagh area. The investigation is currently underway.

Delhi Woman assault in Moving Bus, Brings Back Chilling Nirbhaya Memories. Photo: Canva
Delhi Woman assault in Moving Bus, Brings Back Chilling Nirbhaya Memories. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 11:04 IST

A woman was reportedly gang raped inside a parked sleeper bus in Delhi on Monday. The two accused- the driver and conductor have been arrested in the case today. According to the complaint the woman alleged that two men raped her inside the bus. The chilling horror occurred on Monday night in the Rani Bagh area of Delhi. The survivor who lives in Pitampura slum area works at a factory located in Mangolpuri. The police started their investigation after the woman filed her complaint. The police arrested both of the accused and seized the bus that was used by them in the incident. The police officers are investigating the case from every possible angle. 

What Happened on 11 May Where Delhi Woman Gangraped in Moving Bus? 

The news agency IANS reported that the woman was walking home from her job when a sleeper bus stopped at a bus stop located in Saraswati Vihar on May 11. 



The police reported that the woman asked a man who stood at the bus entrance about the current time. The accused then reportedly drove the vehicle towards Nagloi where they raped the woman.

The police reported that the woman is a married mother who has three children. After her medical examination was completed, the police arrested both the accused and filed an FIR. The investigation in the case is still ongoing. 

Social Media Bursting Out in Anger

One user said, “Delhi is never safe for girls an number of rape incidences has been done in delhi.” 

Second user commented, “Fear of never booking a private bus When will these crimes get a serious punishment in this country.”
Third user wrote, “INDIA IS GOING THROUGH RAPE EPIDEMIC. INDIA IS A PRO RAPE COUNTRY.” 

Fourth user said, “Delhi still remains the Rape Capital. Shame on the Governance.” 

Also Read: Bomb Scare In Pune: IED-Like Object Found Near Hospital. What Happened Next 

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Delhi Woman Gangraped in Moving Bus, Brings Back Chilling Nirbhaya Memories
Tags: breaking-newscrime newsDelhi Bus CaseDelhi crimeDelhi Gangrape CaseDelhi Horror CaseDelhi Newsdelhi policehome-hero-pos-3india newsnirbhaya caseRani BaghSaraswati Viharviral newsWomen Safety

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Delhi Woman Gangraped in Moving Bus, Brings Back Chilling Nirbhaya Memories

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Delhi Woman Gangraped in Moving Bus, Brings Back Chilling Nirbhaya Memories
Delhi Woman Gangraped in Moving Bus, Brings Back Chilling Nirbhaya Memories
Delhi Woman Gangraped in Moving Bus, Brings Back Chilling Nirbhaya Memories
Delhi Woman Gangraped in Moving Bus, Brings Back Chilling Nirbhaya Memories

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