Tulsi Gabbard Raided? Why CIA Stormed Indian-Origin US Intelligence Director’s Office

New controversy has broken out in Washington following reports of CIA documents being taken from the office of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard that contain boxes of documents related to the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy and the infamous MKUltra program. The statements have reignited discussion about President Donald Trump’s declassification efforts of historic intelligence documents. Fox News host Jesse Watters made the claims during his nightly television broadcast, alleging that CIA agents ‘raided’ Gabbard’s office and stole documents she was said to be preparing to declassify.

What Happened Here? Was That A Raid?

The files reportedly contained information related to the assassination of JFK and the CIA’s secret Cold War era mind control experiment program known as MKUltra, which remains one of the agency’s most controversial programs, Watters said. Later, Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna extended the allegations, saying that her office had been notified of the alleged removal of the documents as well. Luna stated the boxes contained ‘JFK related files and MKUltra documents’ and the allegations were ‘very troubling’ as the US government previously stated many documents had been made public or destroyed decades ago. She also referenced President Trump‘s executive orders to unclass John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. assassination documents and said legislators are working on formal requests for preservation to ensure records are not destroyed or altered, and are seeking clarity from White House and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.







Any Response From Tulsi Gabbard?

But the Office of the Director of National Intelligence vehemently rejected the charges. No such operation was conducted in the headquarters of ODNI, press secretary Olivia Coleman for DNI Tulsi Gabbard said in a social media post. ‘Reports of a raid by the CIA are untrue and no such action occurred at ODNI headquarters’, said Coleman, the press secretary for DNI Tulsi Gabbard. The disagreement is part of the Trump administration’s sweeping transparency effort on historically important intelligence materials. Last year, Gabbard directed release of over 230,000 pages of documents related to the killing of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The release was timed to coincide with the FBI, CIA, Department of Justice (DOJ) and National Archives’ release of documents, which were classified for decades, under a presidential executive order designed to increase public access to long classified government documents.

What Are The Conspiracy Theories Around JFK files and MKUltra?

The new attention given to JFK files and MKUltra has sparked public interest in years old conspiracy theories and questions about secret intelligence activities. MKUltra was a covert psychological conditioning, interrogation and drug (LSD) related program done during the Cold War era. There was a lot of evidence of the program that was lost during the 1970s, but congressional investigations later revealed evidence of the program that had survived. Emphasis has been placed on the possibility that there might still be other intelligence files that have not yet been made public that reside in the archives of the government, although it has been several years since it was claimed by the officials that the most sensitive files had been made public or destroyed.

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