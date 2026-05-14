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Home > World News > UAE Weather Today (14 May 2026): Dusty Winds, Rough Seas And Sudden Temperature Dip To Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi

UAE Weather Today (14 May 2026): Dusty Winds, Rough Seas And Sudden Temperature Dip To Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi

The UAE is expected to witness a slight drop in temperatures over the next few days as dusty winds, rough sea conditions and reduced visibility affect Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other regions. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has warned residents about strong winds and unstable weather conditions continuing till Monday.

UAE Weather Today. Photo: AI
UAE Weather Today. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-05-14 10:32 IST

Duabi Weather Today: Dubai and Abu Dhabi and other locations throughout the UAE will experience relief from high temperatures because weather forecasts predict a drop in temperatures during the upcoming days. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning about dusty winds which could create dangerous conditions at sea while reducing visibility across regions. People are advised to not to go areas near the sea as it can be highly dangerous. The weather change is expected to continue till Monday because strong winds often impact coastal areas and western regions and northern parts of the country. 

UAE Weather Today on 14 May 2026

The NCM said that the UAE will experience light to moderate winds which will create stronger gusts that lead to blowing dust in the northern eastern and western regions. 

Wind speeds could reach up to 40 km/h. The Arabian Gulf will experience rough sea conditions at certain times while the Oman Sea will show slight to moderate conditions. 

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Not only Arabian Gulf areas, but also coastal and inland regions are expected to stay between 33 degrees Celcius and 39 degrees Celsius, while some internal areas could see highs of up to 43 degrees. Mountain regions will also record temperatures between 28 degrees and 34 degrees. 

UAE Weather: Dusty Winds, Rough Seas And Sudden Temperature Dip To Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi

The NCM reported that the UAE will experience fair weather on Friday but dusty winds can be experienced across different regions until the sea conditions improve after midnight. 

On Saturday, UAE weather will bring a minor temperature rise together with low clouds that will affect the eastern coast during the night. 

Western coastal areas will experience a temperature drop which will continue until Sunday and Monday. Gulf and some regions of the Oman Sea will experience rough sea conditions. 

Also Read: India Weather Today (14 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad 

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UAE Weather Today (14 May 2026): Dusty Winds, Rough Seas And Sudden Temperature Dip To Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi
Tags: Abu Dhabi newsabu dhabi weatherdubai newsdubai weatherNCMuae climateuae forecastuae newsuae weatheruae weather todayweather alert

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UAE Weather Today (14 May 2026): Dusty Winds, Rough Seas And Sudden Temperature Dip To Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi

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UAE Weather Today (14 May 2026): Dusty Winds, Rough Seas And Sudden Temperature Dip To Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi
UAE Weather Today (14 May 2026): Dusty Winds, Rough Seas And Sudden Temperature Dip To Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi
UAE Weather Today (14 May 2026): Dusty Winds, Rough Seas And Sudden Temperature Dip To Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi
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