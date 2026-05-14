MV Sunshine En Route To India Crosses Strait Of Hormuz With Coordinated Support From Indian Navy And Agencies: Sources

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity controversy news Prateek Yadav age Alibaba IPO Delhi heatwave update Manisha Waghmare Amul Gold price Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Chanchalguda Jail Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav celebrity controversy news Prateek Yadav age Alibaba IPO Delhi heatwave update Manisha Waghmare Amul Gold price Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Chanchalguda Jail Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav celebrity controversy news Prateek Yadav age Alibaba IPO Delhi heatwave update Manisha Waghmare Amul Gold price Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Chanchalguda Jail Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav celebrity controversy news Prateek Yadav age Alibaba IPO Delhi heatwave update Manisha Waghmare Amul Gold price Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Chanchalguda Jail Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity controversy news Prateek Yadav age Alibaba IPO Delhi heatwave update Manisha Waghmare Amul Gold price Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Chanchalguda Jail Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav celebrity controversy news Prateek Yadav age Alibaba IPO Delhi heatwave update Manisha Waghmare Amul Gold price Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Chanchalguda Jail Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav celebrity controversy news Prateek Yadav age Alibaba IPO Delhi heatwave update Manisha Waghmare Amul Gold price Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Chanchalguda Jail Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav celebrity controversy news Prateek Yadav age Alibaba IPO Delhi heatwave update Manisha Waghmare Amul Gold price Brigitte Macron 24k gold rate BJP latest news Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Chanchalguda Jail Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav
LIVE TV
Home > World News > MV Sunshine En Route To India Crosses Strait Of Hormuz With Coordinated Support From Indian Navy And Agencies: Sources

MV Sunshine En Route To India Crosses Strait Of Hormuz With Coordinated Support From Indian Navy And Agencies: Sources

The India-bound LPG tanker MV Sunshine is crossing the Strait of Hormuz safely on its way to India.

The India-bound LPG tanker MV Sunshine is crossing the Strait of Hormuz safely on its way to India. Photo: AI Generated
The India-bound LPG tanker MV Sunshine is crossing the Strait of Hormuz safely on its way to India. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 06:33 IST

The India-bound LPG tanker MV Sunshine is crossing the Strait of Hormuz safely on its way to India. It is being supported to ensure a safe journey, as per sources.

Sources also said this is the 15th LPG ship heading to India that has been safely escorted out of the Persian Gulf. The vessel is receiving assistance from several agencies, including the Indian Navy, to ensure it reaches India without any issues.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, said that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will be better once peace is established.

You Might Be Interested In

Gharibabadi, in a conversation with ANI, said that the US was not engaged in serious diplomacy.

“Strait of Hormuz situation will be better than before once peace is established. There will be transparency. There will be no discrepancy. We will not go beyond international law. If peace is established, it will have more safety and security than before,” he said.

Iran on Tuesday said it would welcome any initiative by India to help defuse tensions in West Asia, with Gharibabadi praising New Delhi’s “impartial” approach ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.

“India has always supported peace and is always in favour of peace,” Gharibabadi said while briefing reporters in the national capital.

Highlighting the close ties between the two countries, Gharibabadi described India and Iran as “two nations with one culture.”

“Both countries are proud of their culture. There are many commonalities and we attach great importance to people-to-people contacts between India and Iran,” he said.

The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister added that Tehran would welcome any diplomatic initiative from New Delhi aimed at reducing tensions in the region.

“Any initiative coming from India will be welcomed,” he said during interactions ahead of the BRICS meeting. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Trump is Toxic’: Why Australia Junked Plan To Build 91-Storey Trump Tower

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MV Sunshine En Route To India Crosses Strait Of Hormuz With Coordinated Support From Indian Navy And Agencies: Sources
Tags: indiaLPG tankerMV Sunshinestrait of hormuz

RELATED News

Iran Deputy FM Kazem Gharibabadi Says US Not Engaged in Serious Diplomacy

Iran Issues Warning Over ‘Ties With Israel’ Following Netanyahu’s UAE Visit Claim

Haj At Risk? Pakistan Prepares Emergency Airlift Plan If US-Iran War Resumes

Viral Video: Gunshots Fired In Philippine Senate Amid a Standoff. Watch What Happened Next

‘Trump is Toxic’: Why Australia Junked Plan To Build 91-Storey Trump Tower

LATEST NEWS

Bajaj Finance Recovery Agent Caught In Heated Confrontation In Residential Society – Viral Video

Influencer The Skin Doctor Arrested For Tweet On Karishma Kapoor, Sanjuy Kapur? Read Full Post Here

Bomb Scare In Pune: IED-Like Object Found Near Hospital. What Happened Next

Hijab, Sacred Threads Allowed In Schools As Karnataka Lifts Controversial 2022 Order; What Students Should Know

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 13 After RCB vs KKR— MI KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli Extends Lead as Hundred King! Slams 9th Hundred Against Kolkata In IPL 2026 Match

FACT CHECK: Did FIFA Invite Virat Kohli To World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony? Here’s The Truth To Viral Social Media Claim

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya’s Cozy Moment With Mahieka Sharma Goes VIRAL Amid Mumbai Indians Exit Rumours Ahead Of MI vs PBKS Match | SEE PIC

Shahid Afridi Honoured With Hilal-E-Imtiaz, Becomes 4th Cricketer To Earn Pakistan’s Second-Most Prestigious Civilian Title

Why Is The Skin Doctor Arrested? High-Profile Case involving X Handler And Famous Celebrity Under Scanner

MV Sunshine En Route To India Crosses Strait Of Hormuz With Coordinated Support From Indian Navy And Agencies: Sources

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MV Sunshine En Route To India Crosses Strait Of Hormuz With Coordinated Support From Indian Navy And Agencies: Sources

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MV Sunshine En Route To India Crosses Strait Of Hormuz With Coordinated Support From Indian Navy And Agencies: Sources
MV Sunshine En Route To India Crosses Strait Of Hormuz With Coordinated Support From Indian Navy And Agencies: Sources
MV Sunshine En Route To India Crosses Strait Of Hormuz With Coordinated Support From Indian Navy And Agencies: Sources
MV Sunshine En Route To India Crosses Strait Of Hormuz With Coordinated Support From Indian Navy And Agencies: Sources

QUICK LINKS