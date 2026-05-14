MV Sunshine En Route To India Crosses Strait Of Hormuz With Coordinated Support From Indian Navy And Agencies: Sources

The India-bound LPG tanker MV Sunshine is crossing the Strait of Hormuz safely on its way to India. It is being supported to ensure a safe journey, as per sources.

Sources also said this is the 15th LPG ship heading to India that has been safely escorted out of the Persian Gulf. The vessel is receiving assistance from several agencies, including the Indian Navy, to ensure it reaches India without any issues.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, said that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will be better once peace is established.



Gharibabadi, in a conversation with ANI, said that the US was not engaged in serious diplomacy.



“Strait of Hormuz situation will be better than before once peace is established. There will be transparency. There will be no discrepancy. We will not go beyond international law. If peace is established, it will have more safety and security than before,” he said.



Iran on Tuesday said it would welcome any initiative by India to help defuse tensions in West Asia, with Gharibabadi praising New Delhi’s “impartial” approach ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.



“India has always supported peace and is always in favour of peace,” Gharibabadi said while briefing reporters in the national capital.



Highlighting the close ties between the two countries, Gharibabadi described India and Iran as “two nations with one culture.”



“Both countries are proud of their culture. There are many commonalities and we attach great importance to people-to-people contacts between India and Iran,” he said.



The Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister added that Tehran would welcome any diplomatic initiative from New Delhi aimed at reducing tensions in the region.



“Any initiative coming from India will be welcomed,” he said during interactions ahead of the BRICS meeting. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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