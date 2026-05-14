IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 13 After RCB vs KKR— MI KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: IPL has 10 teams which include Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.It is the most competitive T20 league across the world. Each team has a blend of homegrown young talent and experienced foreign players.

RCB Beat KKR In IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a high-scoring game in Raipur. Virat Kohli was the star of the show as he led the chase with an unbeaten 105 off just 60 balls. This century was his 9th in IPL history and took him past the milestone of 14,000 total T20 runs. Earlier in the evening, Kolkata Knight Riders posted 192 for 4 with Angkrish Raghuvanshi hitting a fifty. This win has ensured Bengaluru’s official qualification for the IPL 2026 playoffs, and also moved them to the top of the points table. The loss leaves Kolkata in 8th place and on the verge of elimination from the tournament.

IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB vs KKR

The tournament will be played in a league stage format with 10 teams divided into two groups, similar to the Indian Premier League 2023. Each team will face every other team in its group twice, and will face every team in the other group once. It gives more meaning to group vs. group rivalries and it unites all the franchises. The top 4 teams qualify for the play offs after the league phase. 1. Preliminaries The two best teams play a play-off for a spot in the final.The Eliminator is for the 3rd and 4th teams. None more home. The loser of the Eliminator will meet the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of this match will go to the finals. It’s a points ranking. If teams are tied on points, net run rate will be the decider. The win puts Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the top of the points table with 16 points but with a superior net run-rate. This means with 16 points each, RCB and GT have both qualified for the playoffs.

Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR Status 1 RCB 12 8 4 0 16 +1.053 Qualified (Q) 2 GT 12 8 4 0 16 +0.551 Qualified (Q) 3 SRH 12 7 5 0 14 +0.331 – 4 PBKS 11 6 4 1 13 +0.428 – 5 CSK 11 6 5 0 12 +0.185 – 6 RR 11 6 5 0 12 +0.082 – 7 DC 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 – 8 KKR 11 4 6 1 9 -0.198 – 9 MI 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585 Eliminated (E) 10 LSG 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907 Eliminated (E)

Points Table Updated After RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match