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Home > Regionals News > Prateek Yadav And Aparna Yadav’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘You Ruined My Family’ To ‘We Are Champions’

Prateek Yadav And Aparna Yadav’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘You Ruined My Family’ To ‘We Are Champions’

Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died at the age of 38 in Lucknow on Wednesday morning. The businessman and fitness entrepreneur was the half-brother of Akhilesh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav. His death comes months after a public marital dispute and reconciliation with Aparna Yadav drew widespread attention on social media.

Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of Aparna Yadav, dies at 38 in Lucknow. Photos: X.
Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of Aparna Yadav, dies at 38 in Lucknow. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 09:01 IST

Prateek Yadav, son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died at the age of 38 in Lucknow on Wednesday morning. He was the half-brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav. His death was confirmed by Civil Hospital director Dr GP Gupta, who said the hospital received information around 5 am that Prateek was unwell. Following the alert, a medical team was immediately sent to his residence. According to Dr Gupta, Prateek’s condition was already critical by the time doctors reached him.

“When the doctors reached there, his condition appeared critical. He was brought to the hospital, and despite all efforts by the medical team, he was declared dead at 5.55 am,” Dr Gupta told HT.

The exact cause of death would be determined only after the postmortem examination.

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Prateek Yadav Stayed Away From Active Politics

Prateek Yadav was the son of late Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna Gupta. Despite belonging to one of India’s most influential political families, he largely remained away from electoral politics and concentrated on his business interests.

He studied at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom and was associated with the real estate and fitness sectors.

Prateek owned a gym in Lucknow called “The Fitness Planet” and was known in local business circles for his focus on fitness entrepreneurship.

Apart from his business ventures, he was actively involved in animal welfare activities. He ran an organisation named “Jeev Ashray”, which worked for the rescue, treatment, feeding and care of stray dogs.

Marriage With Aparna Yadav and Public Fallout

Prateek married Aparna Bisht, now known as Aparna Yadav, in 2011. The couple has a daughter together.

Earlier this year, Prateek Yadav publicly announced that he was seeking a divorce from Aparna Yadav. In January, he shared a series of posts on Instagram making personal allegations against her.

In those posts, Prateek claimed that Aparna had “ruined” his family relationships and accused her of seeking fame and influence. He also stated that he was going through a difficult mental phase and alleged that his wife remained indifferent to his condition, saying she “only bothers about herself”.

He further described her as a “bad soul” and said he felt unfortunate to have married her.
The statements reflected Prateek Yadav’s personal claims. Aparna Yadav had not issued any public response to the allegations.

When Prateek And Aparna Reconciled

Days after making the allegations public and announcing his decision to seek a divorce, Prateek appeared to indicate that differences between the couple had been resolved.

He shared an intimate photograph with Aparna Yadav on social media, captioning it: “All is good.”

In the same post, he wrote, “Champions are those who crush their personal/professional problems. We are a family of champions,” signalling what appeared to be an effort to move beyond the controversy.

Soon afterwards, Prateek also released a video statement responding sharply to online criticism and trolling over the dispute.

In the video, he said, “19 January 2026 ko mere aur meri wife Aparna Yadav ke beech bahut serious dispute hua tha, jiske baad maine do posts daale the. Ab hum dono ne milkar us matter ko resolve kar liya hai. Jin logon ki gad phat rahi hai, iss vivad ke sulajhane se, ya hamare saath aane se, main kehta hoon tum sab bhd me jao, go to hell.”

Also Read: Prateek Yadav Death Reason: How Did Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son And Aparna Yadav’s Husband Die?

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Prateek Yadav And Aparna Yadav’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘You Ruined My Family’ To ‘We Are Champions’
Tags: akhilesh yadavAparna Yadavhome-hero-pos-9Mulayam Singh Yadavprateek yadavup news

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Prateek Yadav And Aparna Yadav’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘You Ruined My Family’ To ‘We Are Champions’

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Prateek Yadav And Aparna Yadav’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘You Ruined My Family’ To ‘We Are Champions’
Prateek Yadav And Aparna Yadav’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘You Ruined My Family’ To ‘We Are Champions’
Prateek Yadav And Aparna Yadav’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘You Ruined My Family’ To ‘We Are Champions’
Prateek Yadav And Aparna Yadav’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘You Ruined My Family’ To ‘We Are Champions’

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