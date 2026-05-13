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Home > World News > Marco Rubio Goes Viral For ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ Look En Route To Beijing, Social Media Reacts

Marco Rubio Goes Viral For ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ Look En Route To Beijing, Social Media Reacts

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio went viral after wearing a grey Nike Tech tracksuit linked online to Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro while travelling aboard Air Force One to Beijing. The photo sparked memes and reactions across social media, with many users joking about the outfit and calling it a playful reference to Maduro’s earlier capture.

Marco Rubio Goes Viral For ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ Look En Route To Beijing, Social Media Reacts (Image: @RpsAgainstTrump via X)
Marco Rubio Goes Viral For ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ Look En Route To Beijing, Social Media Reacts (Image: @RpsAgainstTrump via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 07:24 IST

The United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio is responsible for creating a huge surge in online popularity for the viral gray Nike Tech tracksuit of Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro. Rubio was also snapped while he was on Air Force One with Donald Trump as he made his way to Beijing. The Nike Tech Venezuela quickly became a viral social media meme from the moment White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted the photo online, commenting on its fashion, ‘The Nike Tech Venezuela’. This tracksuit has been a talking point as it was very similar to the one Maduro said to be wearing when he was captured earlier this year. 

Check Marco Rubio’s ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ Look



Marco Rubio’s ‘Maduro Nike Tech’: Social Media Reactions

Immediately after the viral moment, there was a barrage of comments on X and other social media platforms, with people making comparisons between photos of Rubio and Maduro in almost identical attire. The moment was humorous for a lot of internet users, with memes and jokes dominating online discussions. One viral post cheered on Rubio’s ‘sense of humor,’ and others made jokes about the fashion he was creating with the outfit amidst international politics. Some said it was a ‘crazy trolling’ by Rubio, while others suggested that the look was now a part of internet culture. 









But Why Is Marco Rubio Going Viral Over The Tracksuit?

But the grey Nike Tech tracksuit was an internet sensation months in advance after the dramatic operation in which Maduro was captured. The photo of the Venezuela leader in the suit quickly became the go to for social media, giving the sportswear an unearthing viral trend. There was a reported increase in searches for the Nike Tech Fleece all over the world, with a few retailers going so far as to say they sold out of their own grey tracksuit. The Nickname ‘Maduro Fit’ was even created for the social media users, making the serious geopolitical moment an unlikely pop culture and fashion phenomenon. 

Is This Another Strategy Of Marco Rubio? 

At the same time, Rubio’s visit was noted for diplomatic purposes, as the US Secretary of State visited China even though he had been sanctioned by Beijing for his remarks on China’s human rights policies. The Nike Tech moment was considered a tactic to ‘play’ with social media, as analysts noted it was a social media play to reference Maduro’s arrest while also keeping the internet engaged during his high profile trip. It caused a stir regarding professionalism and political symbols, but overall, the event was seen as a continuation of the trend of ‘memes and politics.’

Also Read: Trump Suggests Possible Relief On Russian Oil Curbs, Says Iran War End Could Lower Prices

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Marco Rubio Goes Viral For ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ Look En Route To Beijing, Social Media Reacts
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Marco Rubio Goes Viral For ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ Look En Route To Beijing, Social Media Reacts

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Marco Rubio Goes Viral For ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ Look En Route To Beijing, Social Media Reacts

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Marco Rubio Goes Viral For ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ Look En Route To Beijing, Social Media Reacts
Marco Rubio Goes Viral For ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ Look En Route To Beijing, Social Media Reacts
Marco Rubio Goes Viral For ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ Look En Route To Beijing, Social Media Reacts
Marco Rubio Goes Viral For ‘Maduro Nike Tech’ Look En Route To Beijing, Social Media Reacts

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