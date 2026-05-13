Viral Video: Delhi Minister Ashish Sood Travels In Metro, E-Rickshaw After PM Modi’s Appeal To Cut Fuel

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to save fuel during the ongoing West Asia conflict, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday used public transport, travelling by metro and e-rickshaw to support the Prime Minister’s message.



Ashish Sood Says Public Transport Can Help Save Fuel



In Delhi, BJP leader and Education Minister Ashish Sood travelled from INA to Karkardooma Court by Delhi Metro and then took an e-rickshaw to CM Shri School in Surajmal Vihar for an official programme. During his metro ride, he interacted with passengers, and later switched to an e-rickshaw after getting stuck in traffic.









Sood said he chose public transport to help save fuel, adding that officials usually use several vehicles during school inspection visits, which leads to higher fuel consumption.



Sharing his travel details on social media platform X, Sood said he took the metro and an e-rickshaw to reach the school programme. “I had a meaningful discussion with the HOS of Zone-1 & 2 regarding further improving the education system and making it more student-centric,” he added.





PM Modi Urges Citizens To Reduce Petrol And Diesel Usage



This support from leaders came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, asked people to reduce the use of petrol and diesel because of global energy problems. He encouraged people to use metro services, carpooling, electric vehicles, and work-from-home options to help save foreign exchange.



He also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and use public transport more often in cities as part of measures to save resources.

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