PM Narendra Modi Europe Tour & Foreign Visit 2026 Full Schedule: UAE Visit, Netherlands Talks, Sweden Meet, Norway Summit and Italy Engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin a major five-nation foreign tour from May 15 to 20, covering the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy at a time when global energy markets remain under pressure because of tensions in West Asia and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The visit is being seen as an important diplomatic push focused on energy security, trade, investment and strategic partnerships as India looks to protect its economic interests amid global uncertainty.

The six-day diplomatic tour will include bilateral meetings, summit-level discussions and business engagements across Europe and the Gulf region. Officials believe the visit could help strengthen India’s energy partnerships, trade ties and supply chain networks at a time when fuel prices and global markets remain unstable.

UAE visit to focus on energy ties and Indian community welfare

The first stop of PM Modi’s visit will be Abu Dhabi on May 15, where he will meet UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, “The two leaders will have the opportunity to exchange views on bilateral issues, in particular energy cooperation, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.”

The statement added that both sides “will also discuss ways to advance the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership underpinned by strong political, cultural, economic and people-to-people links.” The visit is also expected to promote trade and investment ties between both countries. The UAE is currently India’s third-largest trade partner and its seventh-largest source of investment over the last 25 years. With over 4.5 million Indians living in the UAE, the welfare of the Indian community will also be part of the discussions.

Netherlands meetings to strengthen trade, defence and green hydrogen cooperation

PM Modi will then travel to the Netherlands from May 15 to 17 at the invitation of Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. This will be Modi’s second visit to the Netherlands after his previous visit in 2017.

During the visit, PM Modi will meet Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima and hold official talks with Prime Minister Rob Jetten. According to the MEA, the visit will help deepen cooperation in sectors such as defence, security, semiconductors, green hydrogen, innovation and water management. The Netherlands remains one of India’s largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade reaching USD 27.8 billion in 2024-25 and cumulative Dutch FDI in India touching USD 55.6 billion.

Sweden and Norway tour centred around India-Nordic Summit in Oslo

From May 17 to 18, PM Modi will visit Gothenburg in Sweden at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The Prime Minister had earlier travelled to Sweden in 2018 for the first India-Nordic Summit.

The visit will include bilateral talks focused on trade, AI, emerging technologies, startups, defence, resilient supply chains, green transition and climate action. India-Sweden bilateral trade has reached USD 7.75 billion in 2025, while Swedish investments into India stand at USD 2.825 billion between 2000 and 2025. PM Modi and PM Kristersson will also jointly address the European Round Table for Industry along with Ursula von der Leyen.

Historic Norway visit and strategic Nordic discussions on green transition

PM Modi will visit Norway from May 18 to 19 for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and bilateral engagements. This will be his first visit to Norway and the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country in 43 years.

During the visit, PM Modi will meet Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja and hold talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. He will also address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit. Discussions are expected around trade, investment, clean technology, green energy and the blue economy. Norway’s Government Pension Fund currently holds investments worth nearly USD 28 billion in Indian capital markets.

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19 will also bring together Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Iceland Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The summit will focus on technology, renewable energy, sustainability, Arctic cooperation, defence, space and resilient supply chains.

Italy visit to conclude tour with focus on India-EU trade agreement

The final leg of PM Modi’s foreign tour will take place in Rome from May 19 to 20, where he will hold bilateral discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

During the visit, PM Modi will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella. Talks are expected to focus on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, defence cooperation, clean energy, technology and investment under the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029. Bilateral trade between India and Italy reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025, while cumulative Italian FDI in India stood at USD 3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025.

As PM Modi prepares to begin the tour this Friday, attention will remain on whether these high-level meetings can help India secure stable energy partnerships and strengthen economic ties during a period of growing global uncertainty.

(with inputs from ANI)

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