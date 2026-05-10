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Home > India News > PM Modi Urges Indians To ‘Be Guardians Of The Rupee’, Avoid Foreign Trips And Delay Gold Purchases Amid Global Turmoil

PM Modi Urges Indians To ‘Be Guardians Of The Rupee’, Avoid Foreign Trips And Delay Gold Purchases Amid Global Turmoil

PM Modi urged Indians to treat patriotism as a daily responsibility by reducing fuel use, supporting Made-in-India products, avoiding unnecessary foreign spending and adopting sustainable habits to strengthen the country’s economy.

PM Modi in Hyderabad (Image: ANI)
PM Modi in Hyderabad (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 21:37 IST

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PM Modi Urges Indians To ‘Be Guardians Of The Rupee’, Avoid Foreign Trips And Delay Gold Purchases Amid Global Turmoil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delivered a strong message on economic responsibility while addressing people in Hyderabad, saying patriotism today goes beyond defending the nation at the borders and must also reflect in everyday lifestyle choices. Speaking amid concerns over global supply chain disruptions, rising fuel prices and economic uncertainty linked to international conflicts, PM Modi said every citizen now has a role to play in protecting the country’s economy and strengthening financial resilience.

“Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one’s life on the border,” the Prime Minister said during his speech. “In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives.”

PM Modi links patriotism with everyday economic choices

Framing the current global situation as a challenge that requires collective effort, PM Modi urged citizens to adopt what he described as a form of “economic self-defence.” He said small changes in daily habits could help reduce pressure on the nation’s economy and improve long-term resilience.

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The Prime Minister appealed to people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption wherever possible. He encouraged citizens to make greater use of metro systems and public transport, choose car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, and prefer railway transport for the movement of goods. PM Modi also pushed for wider adoption of electric vehicles as part of the country’s larger effort to cut fuel dependence and manage rising energy costs.

Focus on reducing fuel use and reviving the virtual work culture

Referring to lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said India had already shown that virtual systems can reduce unnecessary travel and save resources. He urged businesses and institutions to continue using digital infrastructure whenever possible to help reduce the national carbon footprint as well as energy expenses.

In one of the strongest appeals of the speech, the Prime Minister asked citizens to become “guardians of the Rupee” by carefully considering how their personal spending affects the country’s foreign exchange reserves. He requested people to avoid unnecessary foreign travel, overseas vacations and destination weddings abroad, while instead supporting domestic tourism and holding celebrations within India.

PM Modi urges citizens to support Made-in-India products

The Prime Minister also called on people to prioritise Made-in-India and locally manufactured products in their daily lives. He specifically mentioned commonly used items such as shoes, bags and accessories, saying supporting local industries would help strengthen the economy.

Alongside this, PM Modi appealed to families to reduce edible oil consumption, saying the move would not only help national economic health but also improve personal well-being. He further asked citizens to avoid non-essential gold purchases for at least one year in order to reduce pressure on foreign exchange outflows during a challenging global economic period.

Natural farming and small public efforts are highlighted as key solutions

Addressing farmers during the speech, PM Modi strongly promoted natural farming and called for a 50 per cent reduction in chemical usage in agriculture. He said Indian farmers should see themselves as front-line contributors in the country’s larger fight for environmental sustainability and economic independence.

The Prime Minister concluded by saying that despite difficult global conditions, India’s strength lies in the “micro-efforts” of its 1.4 billion citizens. According to PM Modi, the future of India’s growth will not depend only on government policies, but also on everyday choices made by ordinary people at “the petrol pump, the jewellery store, and the dinner table.”

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Security Scare During PM Modi’s Bengaluru Visit: Gelatine Sticks Found Near Convoy Route, Suspect Detained   

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PM Modi Urges Indians To ‘Be Guardians Of The Rupee’, Avoid Foreign Trips And Delay Gold Purchases Amid Global Turmoil

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PM Modi Urges Indians To ‘Be Guardians Of The Rupee’, Avoid Foreign Trips And Delay Gold Purchases Amid Global Turmoil

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PM Modi Urges Indians To ‘Be Guardians Of The Rupee’, Avoid Foreign Trips And Delay Gold Purchases Amid Global Turmoil
PM Modi Urges Indians To ‘Be Guardians Of The Rupee’, Avoid Foreign Trips And Delay Gold Purchases Amid Global Turmoil
PM Modi Urges Indians To ‘Be Guardians Of The Rupee’, Avoid Foreign Trips And Delay Gold Purchases Amid Global Turmoil
PM Modi Urges Indians To ‘Be Guardians Of The Rupee’, Avoid Foreign Trips And Delay Gold Purchases Amid Global Turmoil

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