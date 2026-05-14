OSSSC RI ARI Prelims Admit Card 2026 Out at osssc.gov.in; Check Exam Dates And Download Steps

The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the OSSSC RI ARI Hall Ticket 2026 for candidates seeking admission to the preliminary recruitment exam to be conducted from May 22. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards now from the official website, as those have been posted on the portal. The recruitment drive is announced for various Group C posts such as Revenue Inspector (RI) and Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI) and Amin, Junior Assistant, Statistical Field Surveyor, Village Agriculture Worker and ICDS Supervisor.

Candidates who have filled out their application can log in to the portal using their credentials. The preliminary exam is scheduled to continue till mid-June 2026 at various test centres in Odisha.

How to download OSSSC RI ARI Hall Ticket 2026

Candidates have to enter details such as post name, application number and password or date of birth in the online portal available on the homepage of the official website of OSSSC. Once they are able to log in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates have to double-check all details and download the PDF copy for future reference.

It is suggested that candidates should carry many copies of admit cards to the examination centre, as admit cards are mandatory. Entry is not possible without a valid hall ticket.

What details are mentioned on OSSSC RI ARI admit card

The OSSSC RI ARI Hall Ticket 2026 carries information which is relevant to both the candidate and examination. The candidate’s name, roll number, application number, category, gender, photograph and signature will be printed in the hall ticket. The date of examination, reporting time, examination centre and some important instructions for the day of examination will also be mentioned in the admit card.

Candidates should carefully check all the information after downloading the hall ticket. Any errors or discrepancies should be reported to the OSSSC authorities immediately before the examination date for correction.

What documents should candidates carry to the exam centre

In addition to the admit card, a candidate should bring photo identity proof to the exam centre. Aadhaar card, voter ID, PAN card, driving licence or passport can be used as identity proof. Candidates should also carry some passport-size photographs, basic stationery items and a transparent water bottle as per the examination directions. The commission has also asked the candidates to strictly follow all the directions stated in the admit card and report to the exam centre within the reporting time to avoid any inconvenience.

The OSSSC RI ARI recruitment is one of the major state-level recruitment drives carried out in the state of Odisha which aims at filling vacancies in various departments under the state government.

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