Amul Milk Prices Hiked Across Country- Check New Rates

India’s leading dairy brand, Amul, has announced a fresh increase in milk prices across several popular variants, adding to the pressure on household budgets already strained by rising food and daily living expenses. The revised prices will come into effect from May 14 and will apply across major markets in the country. The company said the decision was taken due to a steady rise in operational and production costs. According to the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), higher cattle feed prices, packaging film costs, and fuel expenses have significantly impacted milk production over the past year.

Amul has increased milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across several fresh pouch milk variants. The hike is estimated to translate into an increase of around 2.5 to 3.5 per cent per litre, which the company says remains lower than the average food inflation rate. The price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year, GCMMF said. The dairy giant also noted that the last revision in milk prices was implemented on May 1, 2025. With input costs continuing to rise, the latest increase was considered necessary to support procurement and supply operations.

Which Amul Milk Variants Will Become Costlier?

The new rates will be applicable for some of the popular milk products sold under the Amul brand. They are:



Amul Gold



Amul Taaza



Amul Cow Milk



Amul Buffalo Milk



Amul Slim & Trim



Amul Standard Milk



Amul T-Special

Consumers will have to shell out Rs 2 more per litre than the existing rates for these variants, with effect from May 14.

Impact on Household Budgets The latest revision is likely to bring a slight increase in monthly grocery bills for households which consume packaged milk on a daily basis. An increase in milk prices often results in a ripple effect on tea shops, hotels, sweet shops and other food outlets that are highly dependent on dairy products. While the hike is significant, Amul said the price increase is not steep considering the overall inflation in the food sector. The company also said that the revision is done to balance the remuneration of the farmer with the rising costs of production.

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