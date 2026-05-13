Gold And Silver Rates Today: MCX Gold Erupts After Government Duty Shock; India’s Yellow Metal Market Sees Massive Rally; Check Gold Prices In Your City Now

Gold Rates Today: Midnight Gold Import Duty Shock Drives Market Frenzy. Local prices diverge after import duty hike hits Indian gold market, while global prices remain rangebound India’s gold market buzzed to life after a midnight import duty hike triggered a sharp divergence in local prices, even as global gold markets remained comparatively rangebound. Suddenly, buying gold wasn’t just about jewellery choices anymore, it felt more like stepping into an economic thriller. As 24K gold prices surged to ₹1,53,990 per 10 grams, jewellers, investors, and hurried bridegrooms began revisiting their budgets. Overnight, the government’s policy move effectively added extra weight to every gram of gold sold locally. While international markets stayed relatively calm, Indian buyers were instantly thrown into a frenzy. It’s yet another reminder that in India, gold prices don’t just follow markets, they follow midnight policy decisions.

Gold Rates On MCX Today

India’s gold market erupted into a full-blown fireworks show on MCX when the government’s midnight order to double the effective gold import duty to 15% caused a ripple effect of rising prices. MCX gold futures for June 5 contracts jumped almost 6.5% to reach an intraday peak of ₹1,63,360 per 10 grams, one of the biggest single-day rallies in recent history. From jewellers to investors, everyone was scrambling to recalculate the cost of gold, which suddenly became much more expensive overnight. The rally added more than ₹9,000 per 10 grams in a single session and once again proved that in India, policy announcements send gold prices soaring at a pace no global market has ever been able to match.

What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

City 24K Gold Price (10g) 22K Gold Price (10g) 18K Gold Price (10g) Chennai ₹1,56,340 ₹1,43,310 ₹1,17,250 Delhi ₹1,54,140 ₹1,41,310 ₹1,15,620 Mumbai ₹1,53,990 ₹1,41,160 ₹1,15,500 Bangalore ₹1,53,990 ₹1,41,160 ₹1,15,500 Hyderabad ₹1,53,990 ₹1,41,160 ₹1,15,500 Kolkata ₹1,53,990 ₹1,41,160 ₹1,15,500 Kerala ₹1,53,990 ₹1,41,160 ₹1,15,500 Pune ₹1,53,990 ₹1,41,160 ₹1,15,500

Gold rates in Chennai: 24K is ₹1,56,340 | 22K is ₹1,43,310 | 18K is ₹1,17,250

Gold rates in Delhi: 24K is ₹1,54,140 | 22K is ₹1,41,310 | 18K is ₹1,15,620

Gold rates in Mumbai: 24K is ₹1,53,990 | 22K is ₹1,41,160 | 18K is ₹1,15,500

Gold rates in Bangalore: 24K is ₹1,53,990 | 22K is ₹1,41,160 | 18K is ₹1,15,500

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g) City 1 Kg Silver Rate 100g Silver Rate 10g Silver Rate Chennai ₹3,00,100 ₹30,010 ₹3,001 Delhi ₹2,90,100 ₹29,010 ₹2,901 Mumbai ₹2,90,100 ₹29,010 ₹2,901 Bangalore ₹2,90,100 ₹29,010 ₹2,901 Hyderabad ₹3,00,100 ₹30,010 ₹3,001 Kolkata ₹2,90,100 ₹29,010 ₹2,901 Kerala ₹3,00,100 ₹30,010 ₹3,001 Pune ₹2,90,100 ₹29,010 ₹2,901 Why Gold & Silver Prices Exploded Overnight in India? Key Reasons India’s gold and silver markets were struck by an unexpected midnight policy move from the government, which raised the effective import duty on precious metals from 6% to 15%. Since India imports a large proportion of its gold and silver, the tax hike immediately drove up MCX futures and retail prices, turning jewellery shopping into a major budget concern overnight.

The surprise measure is part of the government’s effort to defend its forex reserves and curb undesirable fiscal outflows caused by excessive imports. Already under pressure from global uncertainty and tensions in the Middle East, policymakers are now keen to prevent precious metals from siphoning off dollar reserves. In simple terms, the government is trying to cool India’s gold fever before it overheats the economy.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Read More: Gold, Silver Imports Get Costlier! India Hikes Duty To 15% In Midnight Action…