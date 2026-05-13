PM Modi Cuts Convoy, WFH Push In UP, Ministers Taking Metro: What’s Behind Extreme Measures

To combat the economic fallout of the ongoing West Asia war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated wide-ranging austerity and fuel-conservation efforts that are now being mirrored by several state governments and Union ministers. From reducing the convoy size to encouraging work-from-home policies and greater use of public transport, governments across the country are rolling out measures aimed at cutting fuel consumption and conserving resources. PM Modi has directed a 50 per cent reduction in the size of his convoy and called for increased use of electric vehicles. According to reports, the Special Protection Group (SPG) has been instructed to reduce the number of vehicles accompanying the PM while ensuring that all mandatory security protocols remain intact. The SPG has already begun implementing the instructions.

PM Modi’s Public Appeal For Austerity

The latest steps follow Prime Minister Modi’s recent public appeal urging citizens to adopt austerity measures to help reduce pressure on resources and foreign exchange reserves.

During his address, Modi asked citizens to avoid purchasing gold for a year, postpone non-essential foreign travel and reduce fuel consumption.

Leading by example, the Prime Minister has already scaled down his convoy during recent visits to Gujarat and Assam. Smaller convoys were seen in Vadodara and Guwahati shortly after his austerity appeal made at a rally in Hyderabad.

UP Government Announces Major Fuel-Saving Measures

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a series of fuel-saving and cost-cutting initiatives across the state, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s appeal.

CM Adityanath urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption, use public transport and avoid unnecessary gold purchases. He stressed that Uttar Pradesh must contribute to national efforts aimed at conserving both resources and foreign exchange.

The Chief Minister issued the directions while chairing a high-level meeting attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries.

UP’s 50% Cut In Official Fleets, Work-From-Home Push

During the meeting, Adityanath directed a 50 per cent reduction in the vehicle fleets used by the Chief Minister’s Office, ministers and senior officials. He also ordered the removal of unnecessary vehicles from official convoys.

The Uttar Pradesh government has additionally been asked to prioritise work-from-home arrangements wherever possible.

The Chief Minister instructed departments to conduct meetings, seminars, conferences and workshops virtually in a bid to reduce travel and fuel usage.

Officials were also advised to adopt hybrid working models, with large workplaces encouraged to implement work-from-home arrangements for up to two days a week.

Ministers Travel By Public Transport

The fuel-saving appeal has also prompted visible changes in the travel patterns of politicians and ministers.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday travelled by Delhi Metro and later took an e-rickshaw while visiting a school in east Delhi.

According to a statement, Sood travelled from INA to Karkardooma Court via the Delhi Metro and then used an e-rickshaw to reach CM Shri School in Surajmal Vihar, where he attended an interaction with heads of schools from Zones 1 and 2.

The minister said that departmental inspections usually involve three cars, leading to higher fuel consumption.

“We will use public transport until the situation gets better,” Sood said.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale also travelled by metro following Prime Minister Modi’s appeal to reduce petrol and diesel consumption and encourage public transport usage.

“Indian ranks 4th in economy. To stop it from sliding further the PM has appealed to reduce petrol, diesel usage, to not buy gold, to avoid unnecessary abroad travel,” Athawale said.

“I will try to use metro for commuting, and I’d request the mass to adhere to PM Modi’s appeal,” he added.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Appeals For Carpooling, Public Transport

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also appealed to residents to increase the use of public transport and carpooling while reducing dependence on private vehicles.

In a post on X, Gupta wrote, “We appeal to the people of Delhi to make greater use of the metro, buses and public transport wherever possible, adopt carpooling and reduce unnecessary dependence on private vehicles.”

“In the spirit of Nation First, let us conserve fuel, act responsibly and fulfil our duty towards the nation during this time of global energy uncertainty and conflict,” she added.

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