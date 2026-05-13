Two Criminals Killed In Police Encounter In UP’s Ghaziabad

Two wanted criminals, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each, were killed in a police encounter with the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate early on Wednesday morning.

Ghaziabad DCP Dhawal Jaiswal said the accused, identified as Zubair and Sameer, were the main suspects in the ATM cash van robbery that took place on May 6 in the Ghaziabad Commissionerate area.

Police said the two were killed during a gunfight in the Wave City area. However, two other members of the gang managed to escape in the dark.

“On the 6th of the month, an incident involving the robbery of an ATM cash van occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ghaziabad Commissionerate. In connection with this case, two accused individuals were arrested yesterday and subsequently sent to jail; approximately Rs 8 lakh in cash was recovered from their possession. Additionally, four other accused individuals were declared wanted, and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for their apprehension,” DCP Jaiswal said.



“Today, the police received intelligence indicating that these individuals had been sighted within the limits of the Wave City Police Station area… When the police attempted to intercept them, the criminals opened fire on the team. In self-defence, the police team returned fire, resulting in gunshot injuries to two of the criminals, identified as Zubair and Sameer,” he said.



Following the enounter, DCP Jaiswal mentioned that the accused were initially rushed to a local hospital for treatment before being referred to a higher medical facility, where they were pronounced dead. Police recovered approximately ₹9 lakh in looted cash from their possession, along with a pistol, multiple country-made firearms (tamanchas), spent cartridges, and a vehicle used in the crime.



“They were immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment and subsequently referred to a higher-level medical facility, where they were pronounced dead. The cash looted from the ATM van, totalling approximately Rs 9 lakh, was recovered from their possession, along with a pistol, country-made firearms (tamanchas), spent cartridges, and a vehicle,” added DCP Jaiswal.



DCP Jaiswal further confirmed that a total of four individuals were involved in the encounter. However, the gunfight also left three police personnel injured; they were immediately shifted to a hospital for medical attention and are currently undergoing treatment.



“There were a total of four accused individuals involved in this encounter; while two were shot, the remaining two managed to evade the police and escape. Three police personnel also sustained injuries during this incident; they were immediately transported to a hospital for medical attention, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The entire sequence of events unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Wave City Police Station. In recognition of this commendable work, a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for the police team involved,” said DCP Jaiswal. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India Has 60-Day Crude, LNG Reserves And 45 Days Of LPG; No Supply Concerns: Hardeep Singh Puri