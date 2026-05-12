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Home > India News > Viral Airport Video: Rajinikanth Refuses To React On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Folds Hands And Walks Away

Viral Airport Video: Rajinikanth Refuses To React On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Folds Hands And Walks Away

Rajinikanth’s silent reaction when asked about Vijay becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has gone viral online. The superstar smiled and walked away at Chennai airport.

Vijay meets Rajinikanth in a throwback photo (IMAGE: WIKI COMMONS)
Vijay meets Rajinikanth in a throwback photo (IMAGE: WIKI COMMONS)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 19:30 IST

RAJINIKANTH’S REACTION FOR VIJAY: Rajinikanth was most recently spotted at the airport, and seizing the opportunity, the paparazzi requested him to react to Vijay becoming the new Tamil Nadu chief minister. To everyone’s shock, Rajinikanth didn’t say a word. He showed up at the Chennai airport on Tuesday (May 12), and as soon as he walked out, journalists surrounded him, eager to hear his thoughts. In a video, now going viral, Rajinikanth politely refuses to comment on the question. The superstar just smiled, folded his hands, and moved on. 

Rajinikanth Refuses To React On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM

When Rajinikanth wished Vijay 

But this wasn’t his first public moment involving Vijay. After the election results came out, Rajinikanth congratulated him. He posted on X, “My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.”

Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister on Sunday (May 10), after his party clinched the majority. The ceremony happened at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administering the oath.

During the state assembly elections held in Tamil Nadu in May 2026, the political party founded by an actor-turned-political figure, namely, TVK, won 108 out of 234 seats contested for the first time in their political career. Even though the party became the largest political party in the assembly, they failed to get the majority by just 10 seats.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Probe: Were Duplicate Copies Of Paper Created In Nashik? 10 Sets Distributed Across Multiple States

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Viral Airport Video: Rajinikanth Refuses To React On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Folds Hands And Walks Away
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Viral Airport Video: Rajinikanth Refuses To React On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Folds Hands And Walks Away

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Viral Airport Video: Rajinikanth Refuses To React On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Folds Hands And Walks Away
Viral Airport Video: Rajinikanth Refuses To React On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Folds Hands And Walks Away
Viral Airport Video: Rajinikanth Refuses To React On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Folds Hands And Walks Away
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