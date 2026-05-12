Who is Radhan Pandit? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Astrologer Gets Key Post in TN Government

Radhan Pandit, who is an astrologer of the newly appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has been elected as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister on Tuesday, May 12. He is widely known for his bold and often controversial predictions which tend to make headlines. Even his recent visit to Vijay’s house ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections with a bouquet and a ceremonial shawl which already gave people some hint of something was cooking. JCD Prabhakar, senior Tamil Nadu politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislator, was also unanimously elected Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, May 12, after the newly appointed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay proposed his name for the coveted position. Pro-Tem Speaker M V Karuppaiah formally declared him elected unopposed after no other nomination was filed.

Who is Radhan Pandit? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Astrologer Gets Key Post

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s astrologer Radhan Pandit is often known for his controversial remarks on social media. The celebrity astrologer had earlier described Vijay’s horoscope as “extraordinary” and even called it a “tsunami horoscope.” he even claimed that the actor-turned-politician would rise to the top and have the potential to become chief minister with a huge vote share.

Though the predictions made by him have extended beyond Vijay as he also made striking assessments about key players in Tamil Nadu politics.

He claimed that MK Stalin has been going through a difficult astrological phase. Udhayanidhi Stalin will experience restricted political advancement despite his favourable astrological conditions, according to him. He also mentioned that Edappadi K Palaniswami currently enjoys a strong horoscope.

Radhan Pandit Controversial Predictions

Radhan Pandit referenced earlier predictions which include those predictions that connect J. Jayalalithaa. He predicted that she may have to go through with some difficult times before her final electoral win. Not only this, he has also asserted that Seeman does not have the astrological alignment to become the chief minister.

Radhan Pandit also drew connections between MG Ramachandran and Vijay by showing that Vijay’s political path would follow the same pattern of established Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam political parties with new leadership from TVK. political leadership. He made a shocking prediction of which states that the complete political system will replace the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam political parties with new leadership from TVK.

Vijay Orders Closure of 717 TASMAC Shops

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government also announced a major administrative decision on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Vijay directing the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops situated within 500 metres of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations.

According to the government, the order is to be implemented within two weeks “for the welfare of the public.”

In an official statement, the government said: “Currently, 4,765 liquor retail shops are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). Among these, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, S Joseph Vijay, ordered an audit to identify shops located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations.”

Also Read: Sanatan Must be Eradicated: Udhayanidhi Stalin Reiterates Controversial Statement In Vijay’s Presence | Watch