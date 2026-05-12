Sanatan Must be Eradicated: Udhayanidhi Stalin Reiterates Controversial Statement In Vijay’s Presence | Watch

Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin once again stirred controversy with his anti-Hindu comments, saying Sanatan Dharma should be “eradicated.” He made the statement during proceedings in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday in the presence of newly appointed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. A video of the comments is going viral on social media, drawing criticism over what opponents described as repeated anti-Hindu comments.

‘ Sanatan Should Be Eradicated’: What Udhayanidhi Stalin Said

Speaking in the Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, “Sanatan, which separated people, should be eradicated,” news agency ANI reported.

This is not the first time the DMK leader has made such remarks. His earlier comments on Sanatan Dharma had also triggered widespread political backlash and criticism from various leaders as well as judicial scrutiny.

Nearly three years ago, Udhayanidhi had sparked a major political controversy after stating that Sanatana was against the principle of social justice and needed to be eradicated.

CM VIJAY LOOKS ON AS UDAYANIDHI STALIN SAYS: “Sanatan must be eradicated” He is deliberately creating situations that will impact public order.

pic.twitter.com/sVaseTaeYX — WarMonitor (@WarMonitorINTL) May 12, 2026

When Madras High Court Called Out Udhayanidhi Stalin For Hate Speech

The issue had also come up before the judiciary earlier this year. On January 21, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed the FIR registered in 2023 by Tiruchi city police against BJP leader Amit Malviya. The FIR had accused him of allegedly “distorting the comments” made by then Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin regarding Sanatan Dharma.

While allowing the petition, Justice S Srimathy observed that Udhayanidhi’s remarks amounted to “hate speech.”

Explaining the context of the speech, the judge said the minister’s statement had to be viewed in its entirety.

“He stated that Sanatana Dharma should not merely be resisted or opposed, but should be abolished or eradicated. In Tamil, the expression used was not Sanatana ethirppu (opposition to Sanatana), but Sanatana ozhippu (eradication of Sanatana),” Justice Srimathy noted.

BJP Launches Sharp Attack

The BJP reacted strongly to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s latest statement, with party spokesperson CR Kesavan calling it a “toxic rant.”

“Udayanidhi Stalin is the Rahul Gandhi of Tamilnadu, peddling divisive hate politics. Rahul Gandhi mocked the sacred Sengol and he insulted & boycotted the Pran Prathishta ceremony of Ram Mandir,” Kesavan said.

He further added, “Like Rahul Gandhi who has been rejected for the past 3 Lok Sabha elections, Udayanidhi Stalin despite being punished and ousted by the Tamil people continues with his toxic rant.”

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy also criticised Udhayanidhi Stalin over the remarks in a post on X.

“Udhayanidhi Stalin @Office_of_Udhay said in the assembly today that Sanatanam, which divides people, must certainly be eradicated. Realize that it is precisely because you spoke about eradicating Sanatanam that today the people have separated you / DMK from power and thrown you out. Understand that if you continue to speak like this, the people of Tamil Nadu will chase away DMK and completely eradicate it,” he wrote.

On social media platform X, one user, Swati Chaturvedi, while calling the LoPs comments sensless attack said, “Why is UdayNidhi Stalin being such a coward & seeking assembly privilege to make his senseless attack on Hinduism. No one & certainly this dynast can’t eradicate Sanatan Dharm. Senseless attack.”

Why is UdayNidhi Stalin being such a coward & seeking assembly privilege to make his senseless attack on Hinduism. No one & certainly this dynast can’t eradicate Sanatan Dharm. Senseless attack pic.twitter.com/sqvle2eFMz — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) May 12, 2026

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