Tamil Nadu TASMAC Shop Closure List: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai Among Districts Likely to See Liquor Outlets Shut

The government of Tamil Nadu led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is closing down 717 Tamil Nadu government owned liquor shops. These liquor shops are located close to temples, schools, colleges and bus stands. The government of Tamil Nadu is doing this to help people and keep them safe. The government of Tamil Nadu made this decision after they did a survey over the state. They found out that many liquor shops are too close to temples, schools, colleges and bus stands. The government of Tamil Nadu thinks that these liquor shops cause a lot of problems. They cause traffic issues safety concerns and people complain about them. This is especially true in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy and Salem. The government of Tamil Nadu is closing down liquor shops in places where a lot of people go. The government of Tamil Nadu is also trying to control how easily people can buy alcohol. Many people in Tamil Nadu have been asking for rules, about liquor for a long time. The government of Tamil Nadu is trying to do something about it.
The officially confirmed figures include:
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276 TASMAC shops near temples, mosques and churches
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186 shops near schools and colleges
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255 shops near bus stands and transport hubs
Authorities said the decision is intended to improve public safety and regulate liquor accessibility in crowded urban and residential areas.
Areas In Chennai Likely To Be Affected
Reports suggest several parts of Chennai could witness TASMAC shop closures due to their proximity to temples, colleges and transport hubs.
Likely affected areas include:
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Koyambedu Bus Terminus surroundings
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T. Nagar temple belts
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Kapaleeshwarar Temple surroundings in Mylapore
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College zones in Guindy, Adyar and Tambaram
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Central railway and bus interchange areas
Residents in several parts of Chennai have previously raised concerns over traffic, noise and public disturbance caused by liquor outlets in busy neighbourhoods.
Areas In Coimbatore Likely To Be Affected
In Coimbatore, closures are expected mainly around educational and transport-heavy zones.
Likely areas include:
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Gandhipuram bus stand vicinity
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Perur temple surroundings
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Peelamedu educational corridor
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RS Puram residential areas
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Ukkadam bus stand zones
Areas In Madurai Likely To Be Affected
Madurai is also expected to see several TASMAC outlets shut under the new policy.
Likely affected areas include:
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Meenakshi Temple surroundings
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Mattuthavani bus stand belt
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K.K. Nagar school zones
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Madurai Kamaraj University surroundings
The Madras High Court had previously heard cases involving TASMAC outlets operating near temple and public roads in Madurai.
Areas In Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) Likely To Be Affected
Expected zones in Trichy include:
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Srirangam temple belt
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Central bus stand surroundings
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Thillai Nagar school and college clusters
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Chathiram bus stand locality
Areas In Salem Likely To Be Affected
Reports indicate closures may happen in:
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New Bus Stand surroundings
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Old Bus Stand areas
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Temple-heavy localities in Ammapet
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Hasthampatti educational zones
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Junction Road areas
Areas In Tirunelveli Likely To Be Affected
Likely closure zones include:
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Nellaiappar Temple vicinity
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Junction bus stand surroundings
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Palayamkottai college areas
Areas In Vellore Likely To Be Affected
Expected affected zones include:
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Katpadi educational corridor
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Near CMC and VIT surroundings
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Temple streets and transport hubs
Areas In Erode Likely To Be Affected
Possible closure areas include:
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Central bus stand surroundings
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Temple streets
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School and college belts
Areas In Thanjavur Likely To Be Affected
Likely affected zones include:
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Brihadeeswarar Temple vicinity
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Old bus stand areas
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College Road stretches
Areas In Kanyakumari Likely To Be Affected
Expected closure zones include:
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Nagercoil bus stand areas
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Temple and church surroundings
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Educational institution belts
Other Districts Where TASMAC Closures Are Expected
Reports suggest TASMAC closures may also take place in:
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Cuddalore
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Villupuram
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Dindigul
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Thoothukudi
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Karur
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Namakkal
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Sivaganga
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Ramanathapuram
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Dharmapuri
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Krishnagiri
Disclaimer:
The information in this article is based on reports, survey findings and publicly available details regarding the proposed closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops across Tamil Nadu. The mentioned areas and locations are indicative and may change based on final government notifications and administrative action. No official district-wise or shop-wise closure list has been fully released at the time of publishing. Readers are advised to refer to official announcements from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation and the Government of Tamil Nadu for confirmed updates.
Saniya Siddique is a skilled Content Writer with a background in Journalism. Specializes in creating engaging, accurate, and audience-focused content, with expertise in news writing, digital media, and writing trendy articles on buzz and entertainment.