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Home > Regionals News > Tamil Nadu TASMAC Shop Closure List: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai Among Districts Likely to See Liquor Outlets Shut

Tamil Nadu TASMAC Shop Closure List: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai Among Districts Likely to See Liquor Outlets Shut

Tamil Nadu’s new government has ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops near temples, schools and bus stands to reduce public nuisance and improve safety across major districts.

Tamil Nadu TASMAC Shop Closure List: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai Among Districts Likely to See Liquor Outlets Shut

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-12 11:47 IST

The government of Tamil Nadu led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is closing down 717 Tamil Nadu government owned liquor shops. These liquor shops are located close to temples, schools, colleges and bus stands. The government of Tamil Nadu is doing this to help people and keep them safe. The government of Tamil Nadu made this decision after they did a survey over the state. They found out that many liquor shops are too close to temples, schools, colleges and bus stands. The government of Tamil Nadu thinks that these liquor shops cause a lot of problems. They cause traffic issues safety concerns and people complain about them. This is especially true in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy and Salem. The government of Tamil Nadu is closing down liquor shops in places where a lot of people go. The government of Tamil Nadu is also trying to control how easily people can buy alcohol. Many people in Tamil Nadu have been asking for rules, about liquor for a long time. The government of Tamil Nadu is trying to do something about it.

The officially confirmed figures include:

Authorities said the decision is intended to improve public safety and regulate liquor accessibility in crowded urban and residential areas.

Areas In Chennai Likely To Be Affected

Reports suggest several parts of Chennai could witness TASMAC shop closures due to their proximity to temples, colleges and transport hubs.

Likely affected areas include:

  • Koyambedu Bus Terminus surroundings

  • T. Nagar temple belts

  • Kapaleeshwarar Temple surroundings in Mylapore

  • College zones in Guindy, Adyar and Tambaram

  • Central railway and bus interchange areas

Residents in several parts of Chennai have previously raised concerns over traffic, noise and public disturbance caused by liquor outlets in busy neighbourhoods.

Areas In Coimbatore Likely To Be Affected

In Coimbatore, closures are expected mainly around educational and transport-heavy zones.

Likely areas include:

  • Gandhipuram bus stand vicinity

  • Perur temple surroundings

  • Peelamedu educational corridor

  • RS Puram residential areas

  • Ukkadam bus stand zones

Areas In Madurai Likely To Be Affected

Madurai is also expected to see several TASMAC outlets shut under the new policy.

Likely affected areas include:

  • Meenakshi Temple surroundings

  • Mattuthavani bus stand belt

  • K.K. Nagar school zones

  • Madurai Kamaraj University surroundings

The Madras High Court had previously heard cases involving TASMAC outlets operating near temple  and public roads in Madurai.

Areas In Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) Likely To Be Affected

Expected zones in Trichy include:

  • Srirangam temple belt

  • Central bus stand surroundings

  • Thillai Nagar school and college clusters

  • Chathiram bus stand locality

Areas In Salem Likely To Be Affected

Reports indicate closures may happen in:

  • New Bus Stand surroundings

  • Old Bus Stand areas

  • Temple-heavy localities in Ammapet

  • Hasthampatti educational zones

  • Junction Road areas

Areas In Tirunelveli Likely To Be Affected

Likely closure zones include:

  • Nellaiappar Temple vicinity

  • Junction bus stand surroundings

  • Palayamkottai college areas

Areas In Vellore Likely To Be Affected

Expected affected zones include:

  • Katpadi educational corridor

  • Near CMC and VIT surroundings

  • Temple streets and transport hubs

Areas In Erode Likely To Be Affected

Possible closure areas include:

  • Central bus stand surroundings

  • Temple streets

  • School and college belts

Areas In Thanjavur Likely To Be Affected

Likely affected zones include:

  • Brihadeeswarar Temple vicinity

  • Old bus stand areas

  • College Road stretches

Areas In Kanyakumari Likely To Be Affected

Expected closure zones include:

  • Nagercoil bus stand areas

  • Temple and church surroundings

  • Educational institution belts

Other Districts Where TASMAC Closures Are Expected

Reports suggest TASMAC closures may also take place in:

  • Cuddalore

  • Villupuram

  • Dindigul

  • Thoothukudi

  • Karur

  • Namakkal

  • Sivaganga

  • Ramanathapuram

  • Dharmapuri

  • Krishnagiri

Disclaimer:
The information in this article is based on reports, survey findings and publicly available details regarding the proposed closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops across Tamil Nadu. The mentioned areas and locations are indicative and may change based on final government notifications and administrative action. No official district-wise or shop-wise closure list has been fully released at the time of publishing. Readers are advised to refer to official announcements from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation and the Government of Tamil Nadu for confirmed updates.

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Tamil Nadu TASMAC Shop Closure List: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai Among Districts Likely to See Liquor Outlets Shut
Tags: Chennai TASMAC closureCM Joseph Vijayliquor outlet ban Tamil NaduTamil Nadu liquor shopsTamil Nadu TASMAC closureTASMAC near schools and templesTASMAC news todayTASMAC shops shut

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Tamil Nadu TASMAC Shop Closure List: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai Among Districts Likely to See Liquor Outlets Shut

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Tamil Nadu TASMAC Shop Closure List: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai Among Districts Likely to See Liquor Outlets Shut
Tamil Nadu TASMAC Shop Closure List: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai Among Districts Likely to See Liquor Outlets Shut
Tamil Nadu TASMAC Shop Closure List: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai Among Districts Likely to See Liquor Outlets Shut
Tamil Nadu TASMAC Shop Closure List: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai Among Districts Likely to See Liquor Outlets Shut

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