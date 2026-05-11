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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Delhi Woman Slaps Guard, Thrashes Him With Slipper Outside Police Station For Chasing Away Pet Dog

Viral Video: Delhi Woman Slaps Guard, Thrashes Him With Slipper Outside Police Station For Chasing Away Pet Dog

Delhi’s Kirti Nagar viral video has sparked outrage online after a woman was seen beating a security guard with her slipper outside a police station.

Delhi Kirti Nagar Viral Video (Photo/X)
Delhi Kirti Nagar Viral Video (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 23:44 IST

Delhi Horror: A terrifying video from Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area is getting viral across social media, leaving the internet sharply divided. The disturbing clip shows a woman repeatedly slapping and beating a security guard with her slipper right outside a police station while several officers stand nearby. This incident took place after the woman accused the guard of attacking and killing a stray dog. The video spread rapidly across X, Instagram, and Facebook, with people framing questions not just related to the assault itself but also the inaction of the police officers visible at the scene. The incident has now turned into a major online debate over stray dog safety, public behavior and law enforcement responsibility in Delhi.

What Has Begun Outside Kirti Nagar Police Station?

As per reports, the incident took place outside the Kirti Nagar Police Station in West Delhi. The woman, which is also named Jasmeet Kaur in several reports, is said to have approached the security guard blaming him for injuring a stray dog with a rod or iron stick.



The video aired online shows her shouting at him and slapping him several times. Later, she is seen hitting him with a slipper, everything happens with people witnessing the incident. What made the incident even more shocking was that a police officer was also seen standing nearby.

Why People Are Out of Their Minds?

The incident has caused a huge stir online. One group of people on social media have defended the woman, stating that she reacted after hearing about the dog’s death. Other users had slammed her actions severely stating that one can’t assault someone in public. 

People also had asked why the police did not maintain order despite the incident happening in front of a police station.

What Delhi Police Have Added?

Delhi Police stated that they have received a complaint that the security guard injured a stray animal which died after being taken to a veterinary hospital. However, the police also stated that a formal complaint had not yet been received by the security guard against the woman.

Both parties are being investigated and “appropriate legal action may be taken” as per the police.

Also Read: UP Horror: Man Kills His Pregnant Sister-In-Law With Spade, Threatens To Blow Up The Entire House Before Arrest

What Has Happened?

The Kirti Nagar video has become one of the most talked-about incidents in Delhi. While the incident started as an altercation over a stray dog, it has now evolved into a larger discussion over animal rights, public violence, and police accountability. Both sides have been active in online discussions, fuelling the growing controversy.

Disclaimer: This article is based on viral videos, media reports, and publicly available information circulating online. The claims and allegations mentioned in the incident have not been independently verified. Readers are advised to wait for official statements and investigation findings from the authorities for complete clarity on the matter.

Also Read: Delhi Shocker: Two Women From Northeast Stalked, Abused And Assaulted, CCTV Helps Cops Identify Four Accused

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Viral Video: Delhi Woman Slaps Guard, Thrashes Him With Slipper Outside Police Station For Chasing Away Pet Dog
Tags: Delhi dog lover videoDelhi viral videoKirti Nagar police sKirti Nagar viral videostray dog controversy Delhiwoman slaps security guard Delhi

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Viral Video: Delhi Woman Slaps Guard, Thrashes Him With Slipper Outside Police Station For Chasing Away Pet Dog

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Viral Video: Delhi Woman Slaps Guard, Thrashes Him With Slipper Outside Police Station For Chasing Away Pet Dog
Viral Video: Delhi Woman Slaps Guard, Thrashes Him With Slipper Outside Police Station For Chasing Away Pet Dog
Viral Video: Delhi Woman Slaps Guard, Thrashes Him With Slipper Outside Police Station For Chasing Away Pet Dog
Viral Video: Delhi Woman Slaps Guard, Thrashes Him With Slipper Outside Police Station For Chasing Away Pet Dog

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