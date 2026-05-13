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Home > World News > Viral Video: French President Macron Breaks Into Dance At Africa Summit

Viral Video: French President Macron Breaks Into Dance At Africa Summit

French President Emmanuel Macron smiling, clapping, and dancing along with performers during cultural events held to welcome him to Kenya.

French President Emmanuel Macron smiling, clapping, and dancing along with performers during cultural events held to welcome him to Kenya. Photo: X
French President Emmanuel Macron smiling, clapping, and dancing along with performers during cultural events held to welcome him to Kenya. Photo: X

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 00:00 IST

French President Emmanuel Macron received loud cheers from the crowd in Nairobi after he joined dancers for an energetic performance of the popular song ‘Jerusalema’ during his visit to Kenya for the 2026 Africa-France Summit.

The light-hearted moment, shown in widely shared videos, featured Macron smiling, clapping, and dancing along with performers during cultural events held to welcome him to Kenya.

The French President was seen joining traditional dances at several events, including programmes at the University of Nairobi and an official welcome ceremony attended by Kenyan leaders, students, and members of the public.

Kenyans Praise Macron’s Dance Moves During Nairobi Visit

His decision to join the celebrations received great appreciation from the crowd, with many Kenyans on social media calling the moment friendly, genuine and a sign of cultural unity.

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Macron is visiting Kenya at a time when France is trying to build a new relationship with African countries.

Speaking at the summit, he said future partnerships should be based on mutual respect, opportunities for young people and shared growth, instead of the old style of influence France had in Africa for many years.





France Looks To Build Stronger Ties With African Nations

Paris is now focusing more on areas like business, climate action, education and innovation as it tries to build stronger connections with young people in Africa.

Experts say this is part of France’s effort to stay important in Africa as countries like China and Russia increase their influence across the continent.

However, many people are still unsure about how African countries view France’s new approach because of the history between France and its former colonies.

Macron has also said several times that France should move away from old-style controlling policies and instead build equal relationships with African nations.

But for many people in Nairobi, politics was forgotten for a moment as the French president danced to the popular song ‘Jerusalema’, creating one of the most memorable and surprising moments of the summit.


Africa Forward Business Forum Focuses On Investment And Growth

Over the last two days, thousands of investors and 30 African leaders gathered in Nairobi for the Africa Forward Business Forum to discuss new investment opportunities.

Louis Marguerite, head of Business France and co-organiser of the event, said France’s affordable nuclear power could become an important investment option for African countries.

The discussions also focused on technology and agriculture as Kenya and France looked to strengthen business and economic ties.

Also Read: Thailand’s New Rs 25,000 Visa May Allow Indians To Stay For 5 Years With Multiple Entries; All You Need To Know

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Viral Video: French President Macron Breaks Into Dance At Africa Summit
Tags: 2026 Africa-France Summitcultural eventsemmanuel macronfrench president

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Viral Video: French President Macron Breaks Into Dance At Africa Summit
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Viral Video: French President Macron Breaks Into Dance At Africa Summit
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