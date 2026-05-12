The court in Colombia has ordered a directive which requires immigration authorities to disclose all records of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s entry into Colombia. The US Justice Department released documents which include multiple references to former Colombian President Andres Pastrana who held office from 1998 to 2002 in connection with Epstein’s case. The documents show that Pastrana used Epstein’s private jet for his 2003 flight while the emails revealed his close relationship with Epstein and Maxwell. There is a picture from 2002 which shows Pastrana and Maxwell in Colombian Air Force Uniforms. Maxwell claimed that she flew a Blackhawk military helicopter in Colombia through some declassified emails and she even fired at a guerrilla group in the Amazon region from the air.

Why Colombia Court Ordered Full Release of Jeffrey Epstein-Maxwell Secret Travel Records

The Administrative Court of Cundinamarca department in central Colombia ordered the immigration authority, Migracion Colombia, to make public details about Epstein and Maxwell’s visits to the country.

The agency had previously refused journalists’ requests for information, citing “national security and personal data protection reasons.”

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The court determined that the information held “significant public value” because it contained details which needed to be watched by the public. Pastrana acknowledges having met with Epstein and Maxwell on several occasions but insists that the meetings were formal in nature.

He claims that Maxwell took a short flight in Colombia while serving her 20-year prison sentence in the United States for participating in Epstein’s sex trafficking operation, but he denies that she used the aircraft to conduct attacks.

He maintains that he never went to Epstein’s well-known private island in the Caribbean, where the businessman supposedly sold women and underage girls to clients who included politicians and business executives.

There exists a 2002 photograph which depicts Pastrana and Maxwell together, both wearing Colombian Air Force uniforms.

Maxwell wrote in some declassified emails that she piloted a Blackhawk military helicopter in Colombia and shot at a guerrilla group from the helicopter while flying over the Amazon region.

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How Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein Died?

The New York City Medical Examiner confirmed that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide through hanging on August 10, 2019. He was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

In May 2026 a federal judge released a previously sealed note which contained supposed writing by Epstein that his cellmate found in July 2019. The note included phrases like “Time to say goodbye” and referenced the legal pressure he was under.

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