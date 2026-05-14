US-China Summit: Trump Calls Beijing Meeting The ‘Biggest Summit Ever’ As Talks Begin

As part of his two day visit to Beijing, US President Donald Trump met bilaterally with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. Both leaders participated in high level talks during the meeting with the goal of tackling important US-China bilateral concerns. The two leaders’ highly anticipated diplomatic meeting began with a ceremonial welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, where Xi formally welcomed Trump.

What Did Trump Say?

In the midst of persistent tensions over trade, technology, and regional security issues, Trump met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for a ‘high stakes’ bilateral engagement. Before Trump met with members of Xi’s cabinet, the two presidents shook hands warmly. Additionally, Trump introduced the Chinese President to members of his cabinet, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Additionally, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Honour Guard Battalion of China presented Trump with a ceremonial guard of honour.

Trump On China Arrival

Later in the evening, there will also be a state banquet honouring Trump. As part of his two day tour, Trump arrived in China on Wednesday for a crucial summit with the Chinese president. Vice President Han Zheng of China welcomed him upon his arrival, and David Perdue, the US ambassador to China, was also there. Since Trump’s previous visit to China in 2017, this is the US President’s first official visit. Since their October encounter in Busan, South Korea, the two presidents have had face-to-face interactions.

What Is The Summit About?

China’s Embassy in the US reaffirmed its stance on important, delicate topics in China-US relations on Wednesday ahead of Trump’s arrival, saying that there are ‘four red lines’ that must not be crossed during Trump’s May 13-15 visit to China. ‘The four red lines in China-US relations must not be challenged,’ the Embassy wrote in a post on X. ‘The Taiwan Question,’ ‘Democracy and Human Rights,’ ‘Paths and Political Systems,’ and ‘China’s Development Right’ were listed in a graphic that accompanied the message.

‘Cooperation’ not ‘Confrontation’

During his two day visit to Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged ‘cooperation’ rather than ‘confrontation’ between China and the United States. He noted that the two largest economies in the world ‘should be partners, not rivals’ during the meeting. During the high level conference, Xi stated that the world was going through ‘a transformation not seen in a century’ and emphasised the significance of stable China-US relations in the face of uncertainty around the world.

(With ANI Inputs)

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