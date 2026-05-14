LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Beijing Summit Dalal Street Bordeaux abbas araghchi delhi police Alibaba IPO Amul Gold price Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Dileep Raj age Beijing Summit Dalal Street Bordeaux abbas araghchi delhi police Alibaba IPO Amul Gold price Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Dileep Raj age Beijing Summit Dalal Street Bordeaux abbas araghchi delhi police Alibaba IPO Amul Gold price Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Dileep Raj age Beijing Summit Dalal Street Bordeaux abbas araghchi delhi police Alibaba IPO Amul Gold price Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Dileep Raj age
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Beijing Summit Dalal Street Bordeaux abbas araghchi delhi police Alibaba IPO Amul Gold price Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Dileep Raj age Beijing Summit Dalal Street Bordeaux abbas araghchi delhi police Alibaba IPO Amul Gold price Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Dileep Raj age Beijing Summit Dalal Street Bordeaux abbas araghchi delhi police Alibaba IPO Amul Gold price Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Dileep Raj age Beijing Summit Dalal Street Bordeaux abbas araghchi delhi police Alibaba IPO Amul Gold price Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Dileep Raj age
LIVE TV
Home > World News > US-China Summit: Trump Calls Beijing Meeting The ‘Biggest Summit Ever’ As Talks Begin

US-China Summit: Trump Calls Beijing Meeting The ‘Biggest Summit Ever’ As Talks Begin

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged cooperation over confrontation during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Beijing because he believed the two largest economies should work together as partners instead of competing as rivals. Xi emphasized the importance of maintaining stable US-China relations because of worldwide uncertainties while he cautioned against entering the ‘Thucydides trap’ which leads to conflict between emerging and established powers.

US-China Summit: Trump Calls Beijing Meeting The ‘Biggest Summit Ever’ As Talks Begin (Image: ANI)
US-China Summit: Trump Calls Beijing Meeting The ‘Biggest Summit Ever’ As Talks Begin (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 09:29 IST

As part of his two day visit to Beijing, US President Donald Trump met bilaterally with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. Both leaders participated in high level talks during the meeting with the goal of tackling important US-China bilateral concerns. The two leaders’ highly anticipated diplomatic meeting began with a ceremonial welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, where Xi formally welcomed Trump. 

What Did Trump Say?

In the midst of persistent tensions over trade, technology, and regional security issues, Trump met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for a ‘high stakes’ bilateral engagement. Before Trump met with members of Xi’s cabinet, the two presidents shook hands warmly. Additionally, Trump introduced the Chinese President to members of his cabinet, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Additionally, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Honour Guard Battalion of China presented Trump with a ceremonial guard of honour. 

Trump On China Arrival  

Later in the evening, there will also be a state banquet honouring Trump. As part of his two day tour, Trump arrived in China on Wednesday for a crucial summit with the Chinese president. Vice President Han Zheng of China welcomed him upon his arrival, and David Perdue, the US ambassador to China, was also there. Since Trump’s previous visit to China in 2017, this is the US President’s first official visit. Since their October encounter in Busan, South Korea, the two presidents have had face-to-face interactions. 

You Might Be Interested In

What Is The Summit About?

China’s Embassy in the US reaffirmed its stance on important, delicate topics in China-US relations on Wednesday ahead of Trump’s arrival, saying that there are ‘four red lines’ that must not be crossed during Trump’s May 13-15 visit to China. ‘The four red lines in China-US relations must not be challenged,’ the Embassy wrote in a post on X. ‘The Taiwan Question,’ ‘Democracy and Human Rights,’ ‘Paths and Political Systems,’ and ‘China’s Development Right’ were listed in a graphic that accompanied the message.  

‘Cooperation’ not ‘Confrontation’ 

During his two day visit to Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged ‘cooperation’ rather than ‘confrontation’ between China and the United States. He noted that the two largest economies in the world ‘should be partners, not rivals’ during the meeting. During the high level conference, Xi stated that the world was going through ‘a transformation not seen in a century’ and emphasised the significance of stable China-US relations in the face of uncertainty around the world.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi Reaches New Delhi Ahead Of BRICS Foreign Ministers Conclave

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US-China Summit: Trump Calls Beijing Meeting The ‘Biggest Summit Ever’ As Talks Begin
Tags: Beijing SummitChina-US Relationsdonald trumpGlobal Politicshome-hero-pos-1trade talksUS-China SummitUS-China Talksxi jinping

RELATED News

Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi Reaches New Delhi Ahead Of BRICS Foreign Ministers Conclave

MV Sunshine En Route To India Crosses Strait Of Hormuz With Coordinated Support From Indian Navy And Agencies: Sources

India And Maldives Reassess Bilateral Ties In Meeting Between EAM Jaishankar And FM Iruthisham Adam

Iran Deputy FM Kazem Gharibabadi Says US Not Engaged in Serious Diplomacy

Iran Issues Warning Over ‘Ties With Israel’ Following Netanyahu’s UAE Visit Claim

LATEST NEWS

KKR Playoff Qualification Scenario IPL 2026: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Still Qualify For Playoffs After RCB Defeat?

Karuppu Movie First Review Out: Suriya, Trisha Krishnan’s Film Faces Booking Delay? Check Release Date, Story, Cast & Show Timings

US-China Summit: Trump Calls Beijing Meeting The ‘Biggest Summit Ever’ As Talks Begin

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Wakes Up and Chooses Green! Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points, Nifty Gains as Optimism Builds Ahead

West Bengal HS Result 2026 Expected Soon at wbchse.wb.gov.in: Check WBCHSE Class 12 Result Release Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

OSSSC RI ARI Prelims Admit Card 2026 Out at osssc.gov.in; Check Exam Dates And Download Steps

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 14: Will Sensex and Nifty Hold Recovery or Will Crude Oil Pressure Trigger Fresh Selling?

Stocks To Watch Today On May 14, 2026: Tata Motors, HAL, Bharti Airtel, Oil India, Zydus, Voltas, IRFC And More In Focus On Dalal Street

Iran Issues Warning Over ‘Ties With Israel’ Following Netanyahu’s UAE Visit Claim

Bajaj Finance Recovery Agent Caught In Heated Confrontation In Residential Society – Viral Video

US-China Summit: Trump Calls Beijing Meeting The ‘Biggest Summit Ever’ As Talks Begin

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US-China Summit: Trump Calls Beijing Meeting The ‘Biggest Summit Ever’ As Talks Begin

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US-China Summit: Trump Calls Beijing Meeting The ‘Biggest Summit Ever’ As Talks Begin
US-China Summit: Trump Calls Beijing Meeting The ‘Biggest Summit Ever’ As Talks Begin
US-China Summit: Trump Calls Beijing Meeting The ‘Biggest Summit Ever’ As Talks Begin
US-China Summit: Trump Calls Beijing Meeting The ‘Biggest Summit Ever’ As Talks Begin

QUICK LINKS