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Home > India News > Prateek Yadav Cause Of Death: 6 Injury Marks On Body – What Mulayam Singh’s Son’s Autopsy Revealed

Prateek Yadav Cause Of Death: 6 Injury Marks On Body – What Mulayam Singh’s Son’s Autopsy Revealed

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son Prateek Yadav's death news: Autopsy report reveals a fatal pulmonary embolism led to sudden breathing collapse and heart stress, causing the 38-year-old’s death within minutes.

Prateek Yadav Cause Of Death Revealed: Mulayam Singh's Son's Autopsy Report Out
Prateek Yadav Cause Of Death Revealed: Mulayam Singh's Son's Autopsy Report Out

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 18:07 IST

The mystery surrounding the sudden death of Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has now been cleared after the post-mortem report confirmed pulmonary embolism as the cause of death. Prateek Yadav, aged 38, reportedly died early Wednesday morning after suffering a sudden medical emergency at home. According to reports, he was rushed to the hospital at around 5:50 am, where doctors declared him dead. His unexpected death had triggered widespread speculation and concern, especially due to the absence of any immediate visible cause. However, the autopsy findings have now provided clarity on the medical condition that led to his sudden demise.

What did the post-mortem report reveal?

This is a part of a postmortem/medical report describing the injuries found on the body and the cause of death. In simple English, it means:

Body Injuries

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The report records a total of 6 injuries. Most of them are bruises/contusions (ecchymosis), which usually occur due to impact with a hard object.

Main injuries:

  1. A bruise measuring about 14×7 cm on the right side of the chest.
  2. A 19×12 cm bruise on the back of the right arm and below the armpit.
  3. A long 24×6 cm bruise on the right forearm/arm extending from the elbow to the wrist.
  4. A 6×4 cm bruise on the right forearm.
  5. A 12×6 cm bruise behind the right elbow.
  6. A 3×2 cm bruise on the left wrist.

The report states that blood clotting/discoloration (ecchymosis) was present beneath these injuries, indicating that the injuries were sustained while the person was alive.

Cause of Death

According to the report:

“Cardiorespiratory collapse due to massive pulmonary thromboembolism.”

This means:

• A large blood clot became lodged in the blood vessels of the lungs (Pulmonary Thromboembolism).
• Because of this, the heart and breathing functions suddenly failed.
• This led to death.

Important Note

Doctors have also mentioned that:

• Samples from the heart and lungs have been preserved for further examination (Histopathology).
• Internal organs (viscera) have been sent for chemical analysis.

This means the conclusion may become clearer after forensic and chemical examination reports are completed.

Age of the Injuries

According to the report:

• Injuries numbers 1, 2, and 3 were approximately 5 to 7 days old.
• Injuries numbers 4, 5, and 6 were approximately 1 day old.

Antemortem Injuries

The report clearly states that all injuries were antemortem, meaning they occurred before death.

What Is Pulmonary Embolism?

Pulmonary embolism is considered a life-threatening medical condition in which one or more blood clots block blood vessels inside the lungs. The condition can develop suddenly and may lead to chest pain, breathing difficulty, low oxygen levels, rapid heartbeat, or collapse.

Doctors say the risk becomes especially dangerous when the clot is large enough to completely obstruct blood circulation in the lungs. Immediate medical treatment is often necessary to prevent fatal complications.

Shock Across Political Circles

The sudden death of Prateek Yadav at the age of 38 has sent shockwaves across political and social circles in Uttar Pradesh. Several leaders, supporters, and close associates of the Yadav family have expressed grief over his untimely demise.

While the post-mortem report has now clarified the cause of death, the incident has also sparked conversations about the dangers of pulmonary embolism and the importance of timely medical diagnosis for blood clot-related conditions.

ALSO READ: Who Will Be Kerala CM? Congress Announcement Likely Today- A Look At Frontrunners

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Prateek Yadav Cause Of Death: 6 Injury Marks On Body – What Mulayam Singh’s Son’s Autopsy Revealed
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Mulayam Singh Yadav Familypost-mortem reportprateek yadav deathPulmonary EmbolismSudden Cardiac Death

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Prateek Yadav Cause Of Death: 6 Injury Marks On Body – What Mulayam Singh’s Son’s Autopsy Revealed

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Prateek Yadav Cause Of Death: 6 Injury Marks On Body – What Mulayam Singh’s Son’s Autopsy Revealed
Prateek Yadav Cause Of Death: 6 Injury Marks On Body – What Mulayam Singh’s Son’s Autopsy Revealed
Prateek Yadav Cause Of Death: 6 Injury Marks On Body – What Mulayam Singh’s Son’s Autopsy Revealed
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