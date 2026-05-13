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Home > World News > Who Is Golshifteh Farahani? Emmanuel Macron’s Secret Texts To Italian Actor Behind Viral Slap From Wife?

Who Is Golshifteh Farahani? Emmanuel Macron’s Secret Texts To Italian Actor Behind Viral Slap From Wife?

Rumours surrounding Emmanuel Macron and Golshifteh Farahani have reignited after reports claimed the two exchanged personal messages, allegedly leading to tensions with Brigitte Macron following a viral 2025 Vietnam incident.

Golshifteh Farahani and Emmanuel Macron (IMAGE: X)
Golshifteh Farahani and Emmanuel Macron (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 18:03 IST

Emmanuel Macron Controversy:  A shocking new report has surfaced online linked to Emmanuel Macron and Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani. As per a journalist named Florian Tardif, the President of France allegedly maintained a “platonic” relationship with Farahani for several months, exchanging “messages that reached quite far”, which allegedly led to the slapping of his wife and caused feuds within the presidential couple.  Macron is said to have told the actress that she was “very pretty. It is these messages that are believed to have led to a heated exchange, or “slap” between Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron in 2025.

Was Emmanuel Macron in a relationship with Golshifteh Farahani? 

The Elysée Palace and the actress have not officially confirmed these accusations, which are based on, for instance, reports from and. However, the actress had previously brushed them aside, as of August 2025, according to. 

In May 2025, the media were waiting on the tarmac for Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron upon their arrival in Hanoi, Vietnam. The First Lady can be seen pushing Emmanuel Macron away from her face with her hand, a gesture that might be seen as a slap, as the door of the Presidential plane opened for filming.

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Le Parisien reported on Wednesday that Brigitte Macron’s entourage has dismissed the offer by Le Parisien as “irrelevant” to the Iranian actress, and said the First Lady would never check her husband’s phone. The President’s entourage also told them that “Brigitte Macron categorically denied this account to the author on March 5th, stating that she never looked at her husband’s cell phone”.

Who is Golshifteh Farahani?

Golshifteh Farahani is a critically acclaimed Iranian-French actress, musician and activist, who has starred in Iranian cinema and Hollywood films. Since 2008, she has been living in exile in Paris, known for her roles in Body of Lies, Paterson, Extraction (2020) and Apple TV+’s Invasion.

How is Golshifteh Farahani linked with Emmanuel Macron? 

In May 2026, on the basis of the information available, Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani was reported to have had a “platonic” relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they exchanged messages that led to disagreements with his first lady, Brigitte Macron. This alleged relationship is rumoured to be linked to a 2025 incident where Brigitte Macron was seen slapping the President.

When Emmanuel Macron got slapped by his wife

A video clip circulated in late May 2025 showing French First Lady Brigitte Macron allegedly slapping Emmanuel Macron’s face while getting off a plane in Hanoi, Vietnam. Despite raising speculations about a possible family quarrel, Elysee Palace and the French President clarified that it was just a playful encounter between the two spouses. 

While at first, they claimed it was an artificial intelligence (AI)-produced video clip, Emmanuel Macron’s security team later ruled out the possibility of any family problems at home, saying that it was simply their normal “bickering.” However, a fresh narrative is proposed by Paris Match journalist Florian Tardif in his newly released book “An (Almost) Perfect Couple” this Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Trump Suggests Possible Relief On Russian Oil Curbs, Says Iran War End Could Lower Prices

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Who Is Golshifteh Farahani? Emmanuel Macron’s Secret Texts To Italian Actor Behind Viral Slap From Wife?
Tags: Brigitte Macronemmanuel macronEmmanuel Macron wifeGolshifteh Farahanihome-hero-pos-3latest world newstrending news

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Who Is Golshifteh Farahani? Emmanuel Macron’s Secret Texts To Italian Actor Behind Viral Slap From Wife?
Who Is Golshifteh Farahani? Emmanuel Macron’s Secret Texts To Italian Actor Behind Viral Slap From Wife?
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