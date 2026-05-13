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Home > World News > Assam Emerging As Major Contributor To Stronger India-US Ties: Himanta Sarma

Assam Emerging As Major Contributor To Stronger India-US Ties: Himanta Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and said Assam can play an important role in making India-US relations stronger as ties between the two countries continue to grow.

Himanta Biswa Sarma met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and said Assam can play an important role in making India-US relations stronger as ties between the two countries continue to grow. Photo: ANI
Himanta Biswa Sarma met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and said Assam can play an important role in making India-US relations stronger as ties between the two countries continue to grow. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-13 05:16 IST

On Tuesday, Himanta Biswa Sarma met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and said Assam can play an important role in making India-US relations stronger as ties between the two countries continue to grow.

The meeting between the two leaders came as CM Sarma took the helm of the state for the second term after a landslide victory in the recently concluded state assembly polls.

In a post on X, Assam CM Sarma said, “Great meeting with the very dynamic @USAmbIndia, H.E Sergio Gor this evening. As India and the US continue to strengthen our relationship, Assam is poised to play an important role in this special partnership.”

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The positive sentiment was also shared by the American Envoy who expressed optimism at the great potential ahead.
He wrote on X, “An absolute honor to have joined you today! Thank you for your gracious hospitality @himantabiswa. Great potential ahead!”

In an earlier post on X, Ambassador Gor expressed confidence in expanding commercial cooperation between the United States and Assam, which, according to him, will create many “win-win scenarios” for both countries.

On Tuesday, after a momentous victory in the assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma took the oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second term, marking the formation of the NDA government for the third time in Assam.

The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara, was also graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President Nitin Nabin, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

The NDA’s performance in the Assam assembly elections 2026 was nothing short of a masterclass in electoral dominance. By securing a three-fourths majority, securing 82 Assembly seats out of the total 126 seats, the BJP has sent a clear message about the resonance of its governance model.

The BJP-led NDA, including the Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), collectively secured 102 Assembly seats in Assam, which makes up three-fourths of the majority.

The Bodoland Peoples Front and Asom Gana Parishad won ten seats each as part of the NDA.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned his constituency into a fortress, winning by a staggering margin of over 80,000 votes. In his victory speech, he credited the “double-engine” growth fueled by PM Narendra Modi’s support over the last decade. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Trump Suggests Possible Relief On Russian Oil Curbs, Says Iran War End Could Lower Prices

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Assam Emerging As Major Contributor To Stronger India-US Ties: Himanta Sarma
Tags: assamHimanta Biswa Sarmahome-hero-pos-7india-us-relationsSergio Gorus-ambassador-to-india

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Assam Emerging As Major Contributor To Stronger India-US Ties: Himanta Sarma

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Assam Emerging As Major Contributor To Stronger India-US Ties: Himanta Sarma
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