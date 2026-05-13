Cannes 2026 Day 1 Highlights: Alia Bhatt’s Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Look, Viral Fashion Moments And Palme d’Or Buzz Steal The Spotlight

The first day of the Cannes Film Festival 2026 saw the convergence of the worlds of film, fashion, and social media, making the French Riviera the epicenter of the world’s attention. Stars, directors, and cinephiles from across the globe came for one of the most prominent film festivals in the world.

One of the most notable events of the day was Alia Bhatt with her exquisite mint green dress. Hand-painted with intricate floral designs and an extravagant train, the dress soon became one of the most discussed fashion items on social media platforms. Her graceful appearance earned rave reviews from social media followers, who compared her attire to that of a fairy tale character.

Besides the fashion aspect, the festival also ignited debates in the film industry because there were fewer big Hollywood movies featured in the festival compared to past festivals. Most people see this as an indication that things have changed in the film industry, especially now that most films are streamed online. Hence, films from other countries and regions are gaining more attention worldwide.

The other highlight of the festival was the arrival of John Travolta, accompanied by a movie that he had directed himself.

The event was formally inaugurated by the renowned South Korean film-maker, Park Chan-wook. Besides, he was joined on the jury by the renowned Demi Moore and Chloé Zhao. They made headlines when they walked down the runway as part of the red carpet segment.

Notably, India had a significant presence in the festival not just because of its stars but for other reasons too. India has several entries in film festivals in different parts of the world, which clearly indicates the growing significance of its films.

The opening day of the festival has taken over social media, with fans posting video footage, pictures, and opinions about fashion trends and movie premieres from the red carpet.

As it is the first day of the festival, there will be many more movies to see, celebrities to meet, and awards to be celebrated on the red carpet in the coming days. There will be many more exciting times to come in the rest of the Cannes Film Festival 2026.

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