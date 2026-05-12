Cannes 2026: 6 Indian Films Being Screened And Premiered At This Year’s Film Festival

Indian films are doing well at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. They are getting a lot of attention from people around the world. Even though everyone loves to see the famous people walking on the carpet the Indian films are actually one of the main things that people are talking about at the festival. Many Indian films in languages are being shown at the festival in special sections like Marché du Film, Cannes Classics and La Cinef. This just shows that people from countries are really starting to appreciate the stories that Indian filmmakers are telling. Let us take a look at the Indian films that are being shown at Cannes 2026.

Chardikala Is Taking Punjabi Cinema To Cannes 2026

The Punjabi film Chardikala is one of the talked about Indian films at the festival. It is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. Stars Ammy Virk and Roopi Gill.

The film will be shown at Cannes before it is released in theaters this month. This is a deal for Punjabi cinema because it is being shown on a big international stage.

Balan: The Boy Is Helping Malayalam Cinema Become More Popular Around The World

The filmmaker Chidambaram made a film called Manjummel Boys that did well. Now he has a film called Balan: The Boy that will be shown at the Marché du Film section.

The film is a drama that is in the Malayalam language. It has already gotten a lot of people who are attending the festival and who might want to buy the film.

Gudgudi Will Be Shown At Cannes

The film Gudgudi stars Ahsaas Channa and will be shown at the Marché du Film section.

It was directed by Manisha K Makwana. Produced by Mukesh Chhabra. This is a deal for Indian filmmakers who make independent films because it shows that their work can be seen by people all around the world.

Amma Ariyan Has Been Shown At Cannes Classics

The old Malayalam film Amma Ariyan was made by the legendary filmmaker John Abraham. It has been. Will be shown at the Cannes Classics section.

This is the year in a row that an old Indian film has been shown at Cannes Classics. It just shows how much people appreciate Indias films and the stories they tell.

Spirit Of The Wildflower Is A Documentary That Will Be Shown At Cannes

The documentary Spirit Of The Wildflower was made by a filmmaker from London named Shrimoyee Chakraborty. It will be shown at the Marché du Film section.

The documentary is two sisters who run a special kind of distillery in India. It talks about who they’re their traditions and how they started their business.

Bombay Stories And September 21 Are Also Being Shown At Cannes

The film Bombay Stories was made by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and stars Mouni Roy. It will be shown at the Cannes market. The film September 21 is in the Kannada and Hindi languages. Will have its first showing at the festival. Both of these films just show how many different kinds of films are being shown at Cannes this year.Indian Films Are Becoming More Popular At Cannes Over the few years Indian films have been getting more and more attention at the Cannes Film Festival. They are not about the famous people and the red carpet anymore. Now people are actually. Appreciating the Indian films that are being shown. The festival this year just shows how much Indian filmmakers have to offer and how their stories are reaching people, around the world.