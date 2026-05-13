Who Designed Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 Outing Look? Here’s All About The Mural Artist From Ahmedabad

In preparation for her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Alia Bhatt dressed up to impress in an exquisite pastel couture gown that immediately caught everyone’s eye on the internet. She was spotted in front of the majestic Hotel Martinez, wearing an ensemble that would go down as one of the best celebrity looks from the event.

Focusing on the classic princess aesthetic, Alia opted for an elegant ball gown that blended romance, artistry, and modern fashion elements flawlessly. The outfit consisted of stunning lace accents and a fitted bodice with slender straps that transitioned into a full-length skirt.

It was the amazing hand-painted art that adorned the dress which made the whole collection exceptional. This beautiful gown featured landscape-like elements in ivory, moss green and slate blue colors, giving the impression of a painting rendered onto clothing material. Everything about the attire was artistic, showing that what Basuri had created wasn’t simply haute couture; it was a piece of wearable art.

The concept behind this beautiful creation was designed by Ahmedabad-based artist and muralist, Basuri Chokshi. Basuri has gained fame through her work combining fine arts with fashion creations, but before she did all this, there is another story of Basuri’s career as a designer. While being a well-known name in hand-painted textile art, Basuri used to be an interior designer working on architectural spaces and interiors.

Despite the fact that she worked in the area of design, art had always been a significant part of her life. She grew up in a household where creativity was a natural thing to have. Her father would sketch designs for jewellery, and her mother would change pichhwai paintings on their home shrine time after time. It was during that period that Basuri developed her artistic sense, her affinity for color and the story conveyed by it.

It was 2012 when Basuri found out that despite being an interior designer, what she really loved was not creating spaces around art but creating art itself. It was the pivotal moment that changed both her personal and professional life. Step by step, Basuri moved away from the area of conventional design, gave up her design instruments, and started using acrylic paints instead.

The gown worn by Alia Bhatt at Cannes exquisitely exemplified the characteristic Basuri artistic style, heavily influenced by nature and flora around the French Riviera. She has always used subtle color schemes, natural shapes, and visual narratives that are instantly captivating without being overpowering. Whether she is creating huge mural artworks or designing on silk fabrics for celebrities worldwide, her approach involves extensive research and precise execution.

After completing the hand-painting artwork, Basuri transferred the design to That Antiquepiece, known for its unique corsets and sculpturesque garments made out of fabric. That Antiquepiece is a corset line founded by Yash Patil, well-known for transforming fabrics into wearable art through its corsets and couture silhouettes.

Basuri Chokshi and Yash Patil had already worked together before on some remarkable outfits for Alia Bhatt. For instance, in one of his early works for the actress, Yash created a silk organza corset embroidered in Leo for a magazine shoot. Also, he crafted a sculpted gota metal jacket that displayed his skill and innovative designs. Moreover, his couture outfits have also gained immense appreciation from several Bollywood actors such as Sobhita Dhulipala and Bhumi Pednekar. Both of them have adorned his signature sculpted corsets on multiple occasions.

In combination, the collaboration of Basuri Chokshi’s hand-painted artistry with the couture designs of Yash Patil became one of the most spectacular fashion moments in the life of Alia Bhatt.

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