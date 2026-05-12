Alia Bhatt’s Hand-Painted Mint-Green Cannes 2026 Gown Goes Viral: 5 Stunning Details From Her Dreamy Red Carpet Look

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 had a lot of people walking the red carpet but Alia Bhatts beautiful mint-green dress really stood out. This pretty dress was painted by hand. It was one of the most memorable fashion moments from the festival. People over social media were talking about it and saying it was Alia Bhatts best red carpet look so far. The dress had nice flowers painted on it and a tight top that made it look really good. It also had a skirt that flowed behind her. Every part of the dress was perfect from the flowers to the way it sparkled in the light.