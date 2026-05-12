Alia Bhatt’s Hand-Painted Mint-Green Cannes 2026 Gown Goes Viral: 5 Stunning Details From Her Dreamy Red Carpet Look
The Cannes Film Festival 2026 had a lot of people walking the red carpet but Alia Bhatts beautiful mint-green dress really stood out. This pretty dress was painted by hand. It was one of the most memorable fashion moments from the festival. People over social media were talking about it and saying it was Alia Bhatts best red carpet look so far. The dress had nice flowers painted on it and a tight top that made it look really good. It also had a skirt that flowed behind her. Every part of the dress was perfect from the flowers to the way it sparkled in the light.
The Color Of The Dress Was Noticeable
Most famous people wore black or shiny clothes but Alia Bhatt wore a soft mint-green dress that really stood out. This color made the whole look feel dreamy and romantic.
The Flowers Painted On The Dress Made It Look Special
One of the things about the dress was the flowers painted on it. This made the dress feel like it was made for her and it looked like a piece of art on the red carpet.
The Top Part Of The Dress Was Tight. Looked Good
The tight top part of the dress made Alia Bhatt look sophisticated and elegant. It also made her waist look small. This part of the dress was perfect because it was not too tight or too loose.
The Big Skirt Made The Dress Look Like A Fairytale
The big skirt and long train behind the dress made it look like something, from a fairytale. Every picture taken of Alia Bhatt on the carpet looked beautiful because of this dress.
Alia Bhatt Did Not Wear Much Jewelry
Alia Bhatt did not wear a lot of jewelry or too much makeup. She kept her hair simple and her makeup natural. This made the dress the main focus of her look. The dress was so beautiful that it did not need a lot of things to make it look good. Alia Bhatts hand-painted couture gown was the star of the show.