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Home > Sports News > How Can Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo Win Saudi Pro League Title After 1-1 Draw With Al Hilal? Scenarios Explained

How Can Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo Win Saudi Pro League Title After 1-1 Draw With Al Hilal? Scenarios Explained

Can Cristiano Ronaldo finally lift the Saudi Pro League trophy? Explore the title race scenarios for Al Nassr and Al Hilal after their dramatic 1-1 Riyadh Derby draw. From final day fixtures to tie-breaker rules, see what CR7 needs to clinch the 2025-26 championship.

How Can Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo Win Saudi Pro League Title After 1-1 Draw With Al Hilal? Scenarios Explained. Photo X Screengrab
How Can Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo Win Saudi Pro League Title After 1-1 Draw With Al Hilal? Scenarios Explained. Photo X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 02:11 IST

The Riyadh Derby lived up to its billing on Tuesday night, but for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr the 1-1 draw at Alawwal Park carried a heavy sense of what might have been, leaving the Portuguese superstar dejected. Al Nassr remained at the summit of the table as a result of the stalemate but they were also denied the opportunity to officially wrap up the title race. With the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season rapidly approaching its absolute conclusion, every remaining second is now a high-stakes calculation for the Riyadh giants.

The Current Standings Of Saudi Pro League

Following the dramatic draw, the summit of the league is locked in a tense standoff:

  • 1st: Al Nassr – 83 points (33 matches played)
  • 2nd: Al Hilal – 78 points (32 matches played)

Al Nassr lead by five points but crucially Al Hilal have a game in hand. With 34 matches left in the season, the maths has tightened up a lot.

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Scenario 1: Al Nassr Clinches the Crown

Al Nassr have one remaining fixture, a home clash with Damac FC on May 21.

  • The Win: If Al Nassr win they would be on 86 points. Al Hilal can only reach a maximum of 84 points (if they win their remaining two games against NEOM SC and Al-Fayha) so a victory for Ronaldo’s side guarantees the title.
  • The Draw: If Al Nassr draw they end up on 84 points. That leaves the option for Al Hilal to potentially force a tie if they win their remaining games.
  • The Loss: If Al Nassr lose they remain on 83 points, which means Al Hilal would only require two wins to leapfrog them and claim the title with 84 points.

Scenario 2: The Tiebreaker Headache

Al Nassr draw their last match and Al Hilal win their last two matches and both teams will be on 84 points. Head-to-head points is the first tiebreaker in the Saudi Pro League. The two league meetings between these two this season have finished in draws so the tiebreaker would be overall goal difference. Al Nassr are currently ahead of Al Hilal by +60 to +55 and the ‘Blue Waves’ will need comfortable wins in their remaining matches to snatch the title on goal difference.

What Happened In Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Match?

Al Nassr and Al Hilal played a tense 1-1 draw in the Riyadh Derby on Tuesday night. Kingsley Coman’s cross set up Mohamed Simakan’s header to put Al Nassr ahead in the 37th minute. With the game entering the final minute, Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento erred and scored an own goal to give Al Hilal a late equaliser. 

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How Can Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo Win Saudi Pro League Title After 1-1 Draw With Al Hilal? Scenarios Explained
Tags: Al Hilal unbeaten streak SPLAl Nassr points table 2026Al Nassr vs Al Hilal title scenariosAl Nassr vs Damac final match 2026cristiano ronaldoCristiano Ronaldo Saudi Pro League titleRonaldo first Saudi league titleSaudi Pro LeagueSaudi Pro League goal difference tiebreakerSaudi Pro League tie-breaker rules 2026

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How Can Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo Win Saudi Pro League Title After 1-1 Draw With Al Hilal? Scenarios Explained

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How Can Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo Win Saudi Pro League Title After 1-1 Draw With Al Hilal? Scenarios Explained
How Can Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo Win Saudi Pro League Title After 1-1 Draw With Al Hilal? Scenarios Explained
How Can Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo Win Saudi Pro League Title After 1-1 Draw With Al Hilal? Scenarios Explained
How Can Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo Win Saudi Pro League Title After 1-1 Draw With Al Hilal? Scenarios Explained

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