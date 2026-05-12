LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET NEET Exam cancelled mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026 latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET NEET Exam cancelled mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026 latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET NEET Exam cancelled mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026 latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET NEET Exam cancelled mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET NEET Exam cancelled mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026 latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET NEET Exam cancelled mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026 latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET NEET Exam cancelled mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026 latest viral video Jibaro Netflix NEET 2026 exam uae weather babar azam GT vs SRH NEET paper leak Nashik NEET NEET Exam cancelled mouni roy AGP Abu Dhabi news Cannes 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Top 5 Player Stats Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Top 5 Player Stats Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash

Ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad that features Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Heinrich Klaasen and Rashid Khan, check out top player stats, key batters, leading wicket takers and major talking points.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top 5 Player Stats Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top 5 Player Stats Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 19:12 IST

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: The rivalry between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad is really heating up in the IPL. Gujarat Titans have usually done better in their matches but Sunrisers Hyderabad keep giving them a tough fight with their powerful batting and good fast bowlers. Both teams are playing for points in IPL 2026 so we can look forward to a very exciting match, between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad are going to give it their all. Fans of both Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad are excited.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shubman Gill Leads GT’s Batting Strength

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill is really good at batting. He has done well when Gujarat Titans have played against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shubman Gill is very good at starting the innings and scoring runs when the powerplay is on. Shubman Gill is one of the best batsmen for Gujarat Titans. He has been doing this since Gujarat Titans started playing in the IPL in 2022. When Gujarat Titans play against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shubman Gill does the job. He can start the innings. Score quickly during the powerplay. Shubman Gill is also one of the run scorers, for Gujarat Titans since they started playing in the IPL in 2022.

Top Batters in GT vs SRH Rivalry

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sai Sudharsan and Klaasen Continue Strong Form

Sai Sudharsan is now one of the Gujarat Titans best batters. He is a left handed batter. Sai Sudharsan has played some good innings and he and Shubman Gill have made some great partnerships when they bat together at the start. This helps Gujarat Titans get scores. Heinrich Klaasen is a good player for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Heinrich Klaasen is very good, at batting. He can play well against fast and spin bowlers.

Bowlers Have Played a Major Role in the Rivalry

Both teams count on bowlers with experience in games. Gujarat Titans often use bowlers who can bowl accurately and at a pace to stop SRH from scoring quickly. They do this to control the SRH’s aggressive batting. On the other hand Hyderabad’s fast bowlers have been good, at getting important wickets early in the game. They have often got these wickets during the powerplay overs. Gujarat Titans and SRH have both used their experienced bowlers well. The Titans have used their pace bowlers to effect against SRH. Hyderabad’s fast bowlers have also been effective. They have helped their team get wickets.

Leading Wicket-Takers in GT vs SRH Matches

  • Mohit Sharma (GT) – 7 wickets

  • Mohammed Shami (GT) – 7 wickets

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) – 7 wickets

  • Umran Malik (SRH) – 6 wickets

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Key IPL 2026 Players to Watch

Rashid Khan is a strength for Gujarat Titans in the middle overs. He takes wickets. Bowls economically. The team also relies on Gill and Sudharsan to give a start with their batting. For Sunrisers Hyderabad Nitish Kumar Reddy has been doing well with his batting in the death overs. He has helped Hyderabad finish their innings well in games. Eshan Malinga, a fast bowler has also become a key bowler for SRH, in IPL 2026.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: High-Pressure Match Expected

The Indian Premier League 2026 playoff race is getting really exciting. Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad both want to win this game badly. Gujarat Titans have beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad times before but Sunrisers Hyderabad have some great players who can change the game. This game will be a lot of fun to watch because both teams have hitters who can score a lot of runs and experienced bowlers who can get people out. Gujarat Titans have won against Sunrisers Hyderabad before. Sunrisers Hyderabad are a strong team too. Fans of Indian Premier League 2026 are in, for a treat because the batting teams of Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad are very strong and the bowling teams are very experienced. Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will play against each other. It will be interesting to see who wins.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Top 5 Player Stats Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash
Tags: CricketIPL 2026sports

RELATED News

Southampton vs Middlesbrough Championship Playoff Semifinal Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch SOU vs MID Live Match?

Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026 Match in India, UAE, UK, US and Worldwide

Rahul Dravid Net Worth, Luxury Home, Car Collection and Cricket Career: Inside ‘The Wall’s’ Simple Yet Successful Life

Namadhari vs Gokulam Kerala Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Match Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

Viral Airport Video: Rajinikanth Refuses To React On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Folds Hands And Walks Away

CLEAR Premium Water Launches Bold New Campaign With Hrithik Roshan Against Duplicate Brands

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Top 5 Player Stats Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash

Billionaire Les Wexner, Founder Of Victoria’s Secret, Is Now Unredacted And Listed As A Co-Conspirator

IIT Delhi Invites Applications for Second Cohort of Online PG Diploma in Advanced Communication Engineering with AI and Quantum Integration

Yazu Goes Global: India’s Most Celebrated Pan-Asian Destination Opens Its First Chapter Abroad in Galle, Sri Lanka

Is Nora Fatehi, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s New Song Body Roll Copied? Netflix’s Jibaro In Spotlight As Internet Spot Uncanny Resemblance

Flying Is Getting Worse: Fewer Seats, Higher Prices – Explained

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 55: Ranveer Singh’s Film Continues Historic Run Despite OTT Buzz

OpenAI Expands Cybersecurity Programme: Gives Europe Access To Advanced AI Models

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Top 5 Player Stats Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Top 5 Player Stats Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Top 5 Player Stats Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Top 5 Player Stats Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Top 5 Player Stats Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Top 5 Player Stats Ahead of IPL 2026 Clash

QUICK LINKS