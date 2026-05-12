UAE Weather Update Today 12 May 2026: IMD, Dust Storm, Fog Alert And Rising Temperatures Across Dubai & Abu Dhabi

The most updated weather forecast from the UAE for May 12, 2026 states that there will be a generally clear or partly cloudy sky as well as shows high levels of humidity, severe insects alerts and the likelihood of increasing temperature for many regions. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) suggests that if you live in coastal areas of the northern territories, you can expect to experience humid conditions at night on Wednesday and Thursday morning. The weather department has also warned of possible fog or mist formation in some places. At the same time, strong winds and dusty conditions are expected in parts of the UAE, leading many residents to closely follow the UAE Weather forecast today. Temperatures are expected to remain high in major cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, while internal regions could see temperatures touching 42°C.

UAE weather today 12 May: Dust storm and fog alert explained

As per reports, the UAE Weather today is expected to remain fair overall, but partly cloudy skies may appear at times during the day. The NCM said humid conditions are likely to develop by night and continue into Wednesday morning across some coastal areas, particularly northward regions. Because of the increase in humidity levels, there is also a chance of fog or mist forming in certain locations.

Dusty conditions may also affect visibility in some parts of the country due to active winds. Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds are expected to blow at speeds between 10 km/hr and 25 km/hr, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/hr on Tuesday. The sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi weather update: Temperature, humidity and wind conditions

Reports say that major cities across the UAE are expected to witness hot daytime conditions under the latest UAE Weather forecast. Temperatures in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah are likely to reach highs of 37°C on Tuesday. Night temperatures are expected to fall to 27°C in Abu Dhabi, 25°C in Dubai, and 24°C in Sharjah.

The NCM also said overall temperatures across the country may drop to as low as 15°C in mountainous regions, while internal areas could see highs touching 42°C. Humidity levels are expected to vary sharply depending on the region. Internal and mountain regions may see humidity levels fall to 10 per cent, while coastal and island areas could witness humidity rising up to 90 per cent.

Why is the UAE experiencing dust and fog? IMD/NCM Forecast Breakdown

The current UAE Weather pattern is being influenced by changing wind directions, humidity levels, and rising temperatures across different parts of the country. Northwesterly and southwesterly winds are carrying dust in some regions, while increasing moisture in coastal areas is creating conditions favourable for fog and mist formation during late-night and early-morning hours.

The NCM forecast shows that warm daytime temperatures combined with high nighttime humidity are common weather conditions during this period in the UAE. Coastal regions usually experience heavier moisture levels, while internal regions remain hotter and drier.

UAE weather next 10 Days: Will dust storms and high temperatures continue?

According to the latest UAE Weather outlook, warm temperatures and occasional dusty conditions are likely to continue over the coming days.

Date Expected Conditions Temperature Range 12 May Fair to partly cloudy, fog possible 25°C – 37°C 13 May Humid morning, light dust 24°C – 38°C 14 May Sunny and warm 25°C – 39°C 15 May Partly cloudy, windy at times 26°C – 39°C 16 May Dusty conditions possible 26°C – 40°C 17 May Hot and humid 27°C – 40°C 18 May Mostly sunny 27°C – 41°C 19 May Light winds, humid night 26°C – 40°C 20 May Partly cloudy skies 26°C – 39°C 21 May Warm with dusty winds 27°C – 41°C 22 May Hot daytime conditions 27°C – 42°C 23 May Fair weather with humidity 26°C – 40°C

Safety tips during dust storms and fog in UAE: What residents should know

Dusty winds and possible fog will continue with the UAE Weather. As such, residents should take care when travelling, especially early morning and late night when there may be sudden loss of visibility.

Drivers travelling in fog should reduce their speed, use their fog lights appropriately and keep a safe distance between their vehicle and other vehicles. Residents should keep their windows closed and drink plenty of fluids during dusty weather and as temperatures continue to increase in the UAE.

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