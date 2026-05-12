Dubai Airport Update: Emirates Suspends Airbus A380 Flights on Perth and Prague Routes Until July 2026

Emirates is the airline that flies to other countries. It has stopped using the Airbus A380 plane on two important routes for now. This is because Emirates is changing the way it flies to parts of the world. The airline is having some problems with flying in the Gulf region. Emirates was supposed to start using the Airbus A380 plane again on flights from Dubai to Perth in Australia and Prague in the Czech Republic.. It has decided to wait. Other airlines in the Middle East are also changing their schedules. This is because it is hard to fly in the region now. Many people are not traveling like they used to. Also the cost of fuel is going up.

So Emirates will keep using planes on these routes for a while longer. It will do this until at July 2026. Emirates will keep using the planes on flights from Dubai, to Perth and Prague.

Emirates Delays Airbus A380 Return on Perth Route

Emirates has made some changes to its schedule. They were going to start flying the Airbus A380 between Dubai International Airport and Perth Airport every day on June 1 2026.. Now they are going to start this on July 1.

The Airbus A380 was last used on the Perth route in March 2026. Since then Emirates has been using the Airbus A350-900 and the Boeing 777 for some flights. People who know about aviation think that Emirates is trying to be flexible and save money because the market is not very stable now.

The Airbus A380 is a well known plane and it is very important, for Emirates when it comes to long flights.. This year Emirates has started using smaller planes that use less fuel on some routes. Emirates is still using the Airbus A380. It is a big part of what Emirates does.

Prague Also Loses Emirates A380 Service Temporarily

The second route affected by the suspension is Emirates service from Dubai to Prague.

Emirates had planned to use its Airbus A380 on this route in June but now it will do so in July 2026.

Prague last had Emirates Airbus A380 in March before the airline changed to Boeing 777-300ER planes.

The route is now served by wide-body aircraft to match current passenger numbers and operational conditions.

Reports say Emirates plans to use its three-class Airbus A380 on the Prague route when services start again.

The upgraded plane has premium economy seats, business class and economy cabins for international routes like this one, to Prague.

Emirates will use this Airbus A380 on the Dubai to Prague route.

Why Is Emirates Suspending A380 Flights?

Industry experts think there are reasons behind Emirates decision to stop using Airbus A380 on some routes. One big reason is the problems in some parts of the Middle East. This has made airlines change flight schedules and aircraft often.

The rising cost of jet fuel is another factor. It has made it more costly to operate planes, like the Airbus A380. Many airlines are now choosing fuel- planes like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 on routes where demand is not too high.

Emirates is also adjusting how seats it offers based on how many people are traveling. They seem to be using A380 services on routes where a lot of people are flying. Emirates A380 services are being focused on these high-demand routes.

Emirates Continues Wider Network Changes

The airline Emirates is making some changes to its flights to Perth and Prague. This is all part of a plan to change the way Emirates uses its big A380 planes in 2026.

Some places in Europe, Asia and North America are getting flights on the A380 this year.

There are reports that some airports like Copenhagen and Glasgow and also Osaka Kansai and Washington Dulles have seen changes in the A380 flight schedules recently. Emirates is now using planes like the Boeing 777 or the Airbus A350 for some of these flights.

With these changes Emirates still has a lot of A380 planes flying. In fact Emirates has than 100 A380 planes in the air which is the most of any airline. Emirates is still the user of the big A380 planes, in the world.

Emirates Still Expanding Global Operations

Although some A380 routes are being stopped Emirates has also brought back. Added more flights on several international routes in recent weeks. The airline says almost all of its flights are now running again which is about 96 percent of its network.

The airline is adding flights on routes to Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. It is keeping an eye on whats happening in areas. Big cities, like London, New York, Melbourne and Mumbai still have lots of Emirates flights, including A380 services.

Emirates A380 flights are still operating on these routes.

The A380 is being used on many of these routes.

Emirates is working hard to restore its A380 network.

What This Means for Passengers

People going to Perth and Prague from Dubai will probably be on planes for a little while longer. The experience on these planes might be a bit different than the Airbus A380 planes but Emirates says they will still have nice services for the people who pay more to fly in style and they will still have flights to lots of places around the world from Dubai.

Some people who know a lot about travel think that the big Airbus A380 planes will be popular again when the cost of fuel does not change much and things get better in the places where the planes fly. For now Emirates is trying to make sure they have the number of flights, for the people who want to fly and they are also trying to keep their costs low and be able to change their schedule if they need to because the whole world of flying is still getting used to all the changes that are happening.