UAE Announces 5-Day Eid Al Adha Holiday From May 25, Schools To Get 9-Day Break; Check Dates Here

The UAE government has officially announced a five-day paid Eid Al Adha holiday for public sector employees, giving residents, students and workers across the country a long festive break later this month. According to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, the UAE holidays for Eid Al Adha and Arafat Day will begin on Monday, May 25, and continue until Friday, May 29. Regular working hours for government employees will resume on Monday, June 1. The latest announcement around UAE holidays has also raised excitement among students and families as schools and educational institutions are expected to get an even longer break due to weekends falling before and after the official holiday period.

The Eid holidays announcement comes as authorities in Dubai also prepare for the traditional Dhu Al Hijjah moon sighting event scheduled for May 17. Astronomical calculations currently indicate that Eid Al Adha is likely to begin on Wednesday, May 27, although the final confirmation will depend on the official crescent moon sighting.

Dhu Al Hijjah moon sighting event in Dubai expected to attract strong public participation

Reports say that Dubai authorities will organise a public moon sighting event for the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent on May 17 at the Jebel Nazwa Trail. The event is being arranged by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department and will start at 5 pm, before continuing until after sunset when the moon observation process is completed. The gathering is expected to witness strong participation from residents because crescent moon sighting remains one of the important Islamic traditions used to mark the beginning of Hijri months. The latest UAE holidays schedule is closely linked to this sighting process since Islamic occasions officially depend on lunar calendar observations.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the new moon for Dhu Al Hijjah will be born on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 12:01 am UAE time.

Expected Eid Al Adha dates and Arafah Day details explained

Based on current astronomical calculations, the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah is likely to fall on Monday, May 18. Eid Al Adha takes place on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, which is the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

As per the expected calculations, the Day of Arafah is likely to fall on Tuesday, May 26, while Eid Al Adha is expected to begin at sunrise on Wednesday, May 27. The Day of Arafah is considered one of the most significant days during the Hajj pilgrimage and is observed one day before Eid celebrations begin.

However, authorities have clarified that, like all Islamic events and UAE holidays, the final dates will still depend on the official moon sighting announcement.

Schools and students expected to enjoy longer UAE holidays because of weekends

According to reports, the Ministry of Education has also confirmed that the midterm break for the third academic term will run from May 25 to May 29 for students, teachers and administrative staff. Since weekends fall immediately before and after the break, many students and school employees are expected to enjoy a nine-day holiday period. The ministry said the schedule follows the approved academic calendar for the current academic year, including examination schedules, result announcements and official UAE holidays.

The extended break is expected to benefit thousands of families planning travel or Eid gatherings during the festive period.

Dubai private schools to follow unified academic calendar during Eid break

As per reports, private educational institutions in Dubai will also observe the Eid Al Adha break from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29, under the unified academic calendar system. Classes across private schools are scheduled to resume on Monday, June 1.

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